Bills at Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, weather, odds and more

The Buffalo Bills have made their way to Ohio, ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal Week 9 clash for Sunday Night Football — one that could play a key factor in how the playoffs shape out later this season.

The past three weeks have looked very different for both teams, not only compared against one another, but also when looking at their overall play during the 2023 NFL season. The Bills have found themselves in the midst of a slump, yet very fortunate to have finished 2-1 in that span. In three straight games, Buffalo has proven unable to put teams away, with the defense forced into a final stand in their own end zone on the game’s last play. But in Week 8, the Bills’ offense came back to life, putting up plenty of yards and enough points to outlast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Bengals, they found a slow start to the season while quarterback Joe Burrow dealt with a calf injury sustained during training camp. Burrow is now healthy, and Cincinnati is firing on all cylinders — and winners of three in a row. Still, their defense has shown to be vulnerable, giving up plenty of yards. Is that the result of garbage-time stats, or a bigger narrative set to become NFL headline material?

We’ll find out tonight, when the Bills and Bengals hit the field for what should be a fantastic primetime affair. These teams are very familiar with one another, having faced off twice already this calendar year. Neither matchup went Buffalo’s way, with a setback loss in the divisional round of last season’s playoffs — and of course the early January meeting that ended up no contest due to safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field health emergency.

Are the Bills ready to avenge their embarrassing home-field loss in last season’s playoffs?

Here’s how to follow along...

Bills-Bengals game details

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

8:20 p.m. EST Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Weather forecast: Nighttime temperature low is 48, with a 19% chance of rain

Nighttime temperature low is 48, with a 19% chance of rain Referee: Alex Kemp

Bills-Bengals TV info

Television broadcast: NBC — available locally/regionally via the following stations: WHEC (Ch 10, Rochester), WGRZ (Ch 2, Buffalo), WSTM (Ch 3, Syracuse), WKTV (Ch 2, Utica), WETM (CH 18, Elmira), WNYT (Ch 13, Albany), and WBGH (Ch 34, Binghamton)

NBC — available locally/regionally via the following stations: WHEC (Ch 10, Rochester), WGRZ (Ch 2, Buffalo), WSTM (Ch 3, Syracuse), WKTV (Ch 2, Utica), WETM (CH 18, Elmira), WNYT (Ch 13, Albany), and WBGH (Ch 34, Binghamton) Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Bills-Bengals streaming info

Bills-Bengals radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5), Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM) — and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5), Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM) — and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) Satellite radio: SiriusXM — Sirius Ch 83 (Bills feed) and XM Ch 226 (Bills feed) / Sirius Ch 85 (Bengals feed) and XM Ch 225 (Bengals feed)

Betting Line: Bills +2.5

Bills +2.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Money line: Bills plus-114 (bet $100 to win $114) and Bengals minus-135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Bills plus-114 (bet $100 to win $114) and Bengals minus-135 (bet $135 to win $100) More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

