Buffalo Rumblinks, 11/5: Game night! Bills vs. Bengals

It’s game day! The Buffalo Bills (5-3) take on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on Sunday Night Football, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game previews, predictions and analysis on what Buffalo needs to do to earn its second straight win in primetime.

Game night: Bills vs. Bengals

Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 9 showdown, a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, playing out.

Final injury report: Bills vs. Bengals

The Bills have ruled out two players — linebackers Baylon Spector (hamstring) and A.J. Klein (back) — for tonight’s game, while everyone else listed on the injury report during the week, including cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring), is in a good spot to play vs. Cincinnati.

How to follow Bills vs. Bengals from home

We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills travel to play the Bengals!

Making the case for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to employ a more up-tempo offense and three- and four-wide receiver sets, plus, how wideout Gabe Davis has excelled when going up against zone coverage.

