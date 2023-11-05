Buffalo Rumblinks, 11/5: Game night! Bills vs. Bengals

It’s game day! The Buffalo Bills (5-3) take on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on Sunday Night Football, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game previews, predictions and analysis on what Buffalo needs to do to earn its second straight win in primetime.
Game night: Bills vs. Bengals
Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 9 showdown, a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, playing out.
- How we see it: News writers give predictions on Bills vs. Bengals - Buffalo News
- Bills vs Bengals predictions: Can Josh Allen lead Buffalo to critical AFC win? - newyorkupstate.com
- Prediction, keys to Bills vs Bengals on Sunday Night Football - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals preview | Week 9 - NFL.com
- NFL Week 9 score predictions: Model projections for Bengals vs. Bills, Ravens vs. Seahawks and more - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Game Predictions | Bills at Bengals | Sunday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 9 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 9 picks against the spread: DK Metcalf will be on target vs. Ravens - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Bills have been on a roll against AFC Central opponents - Buffalo News
Final injury report: Bills vs. Bengals
The Bills have ruled out two players — linebackers Baylon Spector (hamstring) and A.J. Klein (back) — for tonight’s game, while everyone else listed on the injury report during the week, including cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring), is in a good spot to play vs. Cincinnati.
- Linebackers Klein, Spector ruled out for Bills at Bengals - WGR 550
- Bills injury report at Bengals | Week 9 SNF - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills notebook: Josh Allen a full participant again Friday; Sam Martin makes his mark - Buffalo News
How to follow Bills vs. Bengals from home
We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills travel to play the Bengals!
- How to watch, stream and listen to the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game | News 4 Buffalo
- What channel is Bills vs. Bengals game on? TV, time, streaming info - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills at Bengals | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 9 Sunday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
Making the case for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to employ a more up-tempo offense and three- and four-wide receiver sets, plus, how wideout Gabe Davis has excelled when going up against zone coverage.
- Jim Kubiak: More up-tempo and three and four wide receiver sets, please - Buffalo News
- Scouting Report: Bills WR Gabe Davis has shined against zone coverage - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Bengals: Final injury report produces questions for ‘SNF’ - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch at the Cincinnati Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Cincinnati Bengals to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Questions with ‘Cincy Jungle’ ahead of Bengals’ Week 9 clash with the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Quick Out: Buffalo Bills Opponent Preview — Cincinnati Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills at Bengals: What to look for / opponent preview - Buffalo Rumblings
- SB Nation Reacts Week 9 results — Welcome to One Bills Drive, Rasul Douglas! - Buffalo Rumblings
- LISTEN: Bengals WRs say Bills blamed weather for last year’s playoff loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wingin’ It: Shortcut Kala Bhuna Beef for Bills at Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings
