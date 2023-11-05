Pregame Rumblings with Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin

Tonight, football fans around the nation eagerly anticipate an electrifying clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on “Sunday Night Football.” This highly anticipated matchup promises to be the game of the week as it showcases not one, but two of the top three quarterbacks in the NFL. Under the dazzling lights of primetime, expect a pulsating display of skill, strategy, and raw talent as these exceptional signal-callers take center stage. The intensity is bleeding out of each of the two fan bases as both teams are determined to secure a big conference win, making this Sunday showdown an absolute must-watch for football fans everywhere.

Also, in an exclusive interview, Bills safety Damar Hamlin opens up to me about his journey of returning to Cincinnati following the life-changing events that transpired on January 2, 2023. Hamlin collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the play but then fell to the turf after suffering cardiac arrest.

In the aftermath of those events, and following a successful recovery from commotio cordis, Hamlin has just unveiled a new and impactful initiative called “HeartMates,” in collaboration with Abbott Technologies. With a deep-rooted desire to make a difference in the lives of cardiac patients, Hamlin sheds light on the motivation behind this groundbreaking endeavor during his conversation with me. HeartMates aims to revolutionize the way cardiac patients are supported through cutting-edge technology and compassionate care.

This exclusive interview gives us a glimpse into Hamlin’s resilient spirit and his unwavering determination to bring about positive change within the NFL community and beyond.

Before we get to my Same Game Parlay with DraftKings Sportsbook and my pick prediction for Bills vs. Bengals, here are my thoughts and things to look for during tonight’s game...

The Bills opened as a +1.5 point underdog against the Bengals in NFL Week 9 odds at DraftKings SportsBook for the game; it has since moved to +2.5 as of publishing.

Buffalo is at +114 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati sits at -135.

The over/under (point total) is currently 50.5 points.

The Bengals are coming off a 31-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers in their NFL Week 8 game.

The Bills are coming off a 24-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two Thursdays ago.

JSpenceTheKing’s keys to Sunday Night Football

“Always remember, if you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Well, that’s not entirely true. But in the spirit of Ricky Bobby, I’m thrilled to see how Buffalo’s offense looked when they allowed quarterback Josh Allen to go fast. It’s the only thing Bills fans wanted to see and it’s all coming together at the right time. The offense needed momentum and confidence heading into Cincinnati for several reasons. The last time these two teams met, the Bills embarrassingly lost at home in the playoffs, 27-10 and Josh Allen put up a less-than-spectacular performance in going 25-of-42 for 264 yards and an interception. We can’t see that version of Allen tonight. Joe Burrow looks healthy again after struggling to start the season with a calf injury. Last week against the 49ers, Burrow threw for three touchdowns without turning the ball over. Very similar to how he looked back in January in Orchard Park, NY. It’s going to be important for Allen to protect the ball and not give the Bengals extra possessions. So in this game I’m expecting to see Allen put his name solely in first position for the NFL MVP award. There’s no stage like primetime in the NFL, and there’s no better matchup of quarterback talent in the league this week. Look for Allen to come out on fire early and also to get a score with his legs.

Von, it’s Miller time

Last season during the playoffs, it appeared as though Bills ran out of gas. Against the Bengals, safety Jordan Poyer was injured in the first half, while Micah Hyde had been out since Week 2. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was back, but not quite himself and the defense had played without edge rusher Von Miller since Thanksgiving. The result against Cincinnati? No interceptions and only one sack for a loss of three yards. Joe Burrow was able to move the ball down field with little to no pressure all game and they also allowed running back Joe Mixon to settle in for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. This time has to be different. Miller has been getting back to his normal self over the last few games, but now it’s time for him to assert himself and make a difference when a big play is needed. Without linebacker Matt Milano, the Bills need someone to step up and create a waves of splash plays — which seem to have subsided since coming in bunches during the first four weeks this season. Tonight, I expect to see a disruptive Miller, even if he doesn’t end up with the sack.

WR1 & WR1B

Josh Allen has sung the praises of wide receiver Gabe Davis for a few seasons now — once saying Davis shouldn’t be viewed as a WR2, but instead is good enough to be considered a WR1B alongside wide receiver Stefon Diggs. There have been moments where Davis lived up to that hype. Most notably in the “13 Seconds” playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he put up four touchdowns on eight receptions with 201 yards in regulation. But he has also had moments where he’s been less consistent and not provided much help for Stefon Diggs on offense. This week, the Bills are going against a team with a similar situation. Wide receiver Tee Higgins would most certainly fit as WR1 on several NFL rosters. And there’s no question of wide receiver JaMarr Chase’s abilities. It’s going to be very important that Buffalo’s wide receivers all show up for Allen the way they did last week against the Buccaneers. But Davis especially needs to show up to take pressure off Diggs. This isn’t a game where Allen can force-feed Diggs to win — the Bengals are too good. So I’m looking for Allen to get all of his weapons involved and for Davis to have a huge night.

Score Prediction: 31-20 Bills over Bengals

I said it this summer when I did my schedule prediction, so I’ll say it again now: The Buffalo Bills are going to have bumps early, and then figure it out midway through the season while getting healthier just in time for the playoffs — and Allen will become the MVP along the way. This game will ensure that at least the second part gains attention. A win on Sunday Night Football over Joe Burrow will allow Allen and his in-season statistics to dominate the news cycles in the the week — and everyone will be amazed at how efficient he actually has played this season. Bills By A Billion!

The Kings Ransom Same Game Parlay Segment

