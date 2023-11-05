AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills can reclaim top spot in division with win

The Miami Dolphins lost in Germany on Sunday morning and it sets up a more interesting contest on Sunday Night Football. With a win, the Buffalo Bills will move into first place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins (now 6-3) lost to the Bills (currently 5-3) earlier this season, so Buffalo holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. If Buffalo can match Miami at 6-3, the Bills move into first.

The Bills entered the weekend in control of almost every playoff scenario. They can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to overtake them. The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars both have two losses on the year, but they play each over in the middle of December.

Here is the entire AFC Playoff standings heading into the 1PM Eastern games.

AFC Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

2t. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

2t. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

4. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, 4-2 AFC)

6. Buffalo Bills (5-3, 2-3 AFC)

7t. Cleveland Browns (4-3, win over CIN, 3-2 AFC)

7t. New York Jets (4-3, 2-2 AFC)

7t. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, loss to CLE, 0-3 AFC)

10t. Houston Texans (3-4, 2-2 AFC)

10t. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4, 1-3 AFC)

12t. Indianapolis Colts (3-5, win over TEN, 3-3 AFC)

12t Las Vegas Raiders (3-5, win over DEN, 2-3 AFC)

12t. Tennessee Titans (3-5, loss to IND, 2-4 AFC)

12t. Denver Broncos (3-5, loss to LV, 1-4 AFC)

16. New England Patriots (2-6)

AFC East Standings

1. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

2. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

3. New York Jets (4-3)

4. New England Patriots (2-6)