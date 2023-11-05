The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off in right around 90 minutes, and the inactive player lists for both teams has been released. Buffalo had declared two players out prior to kickoff, and the Bengals had declared one player out prior to the game.

For the Bills, the big question centered around their two newest acquisitions, defensive tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Rasul Douglas. The question of their availability has been answered with the release of the inactive report — they’re both active and ready to roll for their Buffalo debut.

Here are the inactive players for both squads tonight.

T Alec Anderson

Another week, another healthy scratch for the young offensive lineman, who will remain a healthy scratch as long as Ryan Bates is available to serve as the All-Five backup on the offensive line.

G Germain Ifedi

Another week, another healthy scratch for the veteran lineman, who will remain a healthy scratch for as long as the Bills have healthy offensive tackles.

DT Poona Ford

The 1-tech isn’t dressed for play tonight, so it’s newcomer Linval Joseph in his place as the big, space-eating defensive tackle. Buffalo has 11 defensive linemen dressed for the game.

LB Baylon Spector

The second-year man is out thanks to a hamstring injury, leaving the Bills shorthanded on the linebacker front. Spector plays special teams when everyone else is healthy, but now the Bills are very thin at linebacker.

LB A.J. Klein

This is the other reason why Buffalo is thin at linebacker, as the veteran popped up on the injury report this week with a back injury. The Bills only have Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, and Tyler Matakevich dressed at linebacker tonight.

S Damar Hamlin

Buffalo is healthy in the defensive backfield, and while some thought that it would be a good week for Hamlin to be active given what happened the last time the Bills traveled to Cincinnati for a game, head coach Sean McDermott said any decision on Hamlin playing time would be made for “football reasons, not emotional reasons.” So, Hamlin remains a healthy scratch with Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, and Cam Lewis healthy.

Here are the inactive players for the Bengals.