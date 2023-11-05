Bills vs. Bengals: LB Terrel Bernard out with a concussion

With the Buffalo Bills trying to keep the Cincinnati Bengals from extending their seven-point lead after an interception by quarterback Josh Allen, their battered defense took another hit when middle linebacker Terrel Bernard needed the attention of athletic trainers before he was able to walk off the field.

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, the second-year linebacker who won the MIKE position vacated by Tremaine Edmunds departure last Spring, Bernard headed to the medical tent before eventually being sent to the locker room before the team announced that he was being evaluated for a head injury.

Injury Update: Terrel Bernard is being evaluated for a head injury. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 6, 2023

As the Bills came back out on the field after halftime, the team announced that they were ruling their starting middle linebacker out for the remainder of the game iwth a concussion.

Bernard has been downgraded to out (concussion). https://t.co/QlCMSKVacD — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 6, 2023

Bernard has 76 combined tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries on the year.

With Bernard out, A.J. Klein inactive with a back injury, Baylon Spector inactive with a hamstring injury, and All-Pro Matt Milano on Injured Reserve, the Bills have had to turn to rookie Dorian Williams to join Tyrel Dodson at linebacker.