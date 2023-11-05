Buffalo Bills fall out of AFC playoff picture with Sunday night loss

The Buffalo Bills have fallen out of playoff position and the AFC North has four teams in the top seven as the current playoff picture comes into focus. Buffalo’s loss drops them to 5-4 on the year and ninth in the AFC.

The New York Jets still have to play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, so Buffalo could move up to eighth by the end of Week 9, but they’ll still be on the outside looking in even with a Chargers win on MNF.

The AFC North isn’t going to get four teams into the postseason as they beat up on each other, but it’s worth noting all of them are in position right now. The Browns and Ravens face off in Week 10.

Here are the standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, 5-1 AFC)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2, 4-2 AFC)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

4. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

5*. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, division tiebreaker*)

6*. Cleveland Browns (5-3, division tiebreaker*, win over CIN)

7*. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3, division tiebreaker*, loss to CLE)

8. New York Jets (4-3)

9. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

10. Houston Texans (4-4)

11. Indianapolis Colts (4-5, 3-3 AFC)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5, 2-3 AFC)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

14. Tennessee Titans (3-5, 2-4 AFC)

15. Denver Broncos (3-5, 1-4 AFC)

16. New England Patriots (2-7)

* Steelers win a three-way tie in the AFC North because of their 2-0 division record. Then the Browns have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals.