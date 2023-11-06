Bills open as favorites against Broncos for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 10

As the Buffalo Bills’ Week 10 Monday Night Football game approaches, the Bills find open as -7.5 favorites against the Denver Broncos. With Buffalo coming off a disappointing loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Denver tasted victory against the Green Bay Packers, both teams enter this matchup with different trajectories.

Let’s take a look at the factors behind the Bills’ favored status, analyzing their recent performances and dissecting the Broncos’ unexpected triumph.

In Week 9 against the Bengals, the Buffalo Bills left Cincinnati deflated and once again defeated. Despite showing glimpses of potential, the Bills’ offense struggled to consistently find its rhythm far too often. Quarterback Josh Allen appeared frustrated most of the evening. Additionally, the absence of a solid ground game and the inability to convert critical third downs ultimately contributed to their defeat.

While the Bills had a tough time against the Bengals, the Denver Broncos pulled off a nail-biting victory over the Packers, winning 19-17. Quarterback Russell Wilson demonstrated composure, leading the Broncos on the team’s game-winning drive. Denver’s defense was also instrumental in securing the win, capitalizing on turnovers and limiting quarterback Jordan Love’s production.

Although Denver isn’t considered an offensive juggernaut, they showcased progress against Green Bay. Russel Wilson controlled the game efficiently, connecting with his receivers and managing the clock effectively. Moreover, the running game showed signs of life, adding balance to a team previously dependent on its defense.

Considering the Matchup:

When analyzing the Bills as -7.5 favorites opening against the Broncos, several factors come into play. The Buffalo’s defense, which has proven resilient in previous matchups, will face a more competent Denver offense. If the Broncos can sustain their offensive advancements, they could pose a threat to the Bills’ favored status.

What do you think about the NFL Week 10 opening line? Is DraftKings Sportsbook on point? Or will the Broncos beat the Bills?

Take your wagers to the next level — join the in-game fun with DraftKings Sportsbook, where your best bets are always up to date!