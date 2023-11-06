 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey live 11/6 media availability

Plus, catch up with HC Sean McDermott and DC Eric Washington and their Monday media availability

By Matt Byham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is live at the podium fielding questions from the assembled media. Dorsey’s name has been under constant fire of late, with it seemingly coming to a head in the immediate aftermath of the team’s Week 9 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch Dorsey’s media session live, now — and again back as you find time.

And prior to Dorsey’s availability, head coach Sean McDermott again met with media members from his office:

