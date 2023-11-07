What players have played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets/Titans of New York?

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets! Which players have played for the Bills and Jets? (Remember, you can play New York Jets and Titans of New York, too!) With lots of AFL connections, there is a long history.

Here’s your list. I’ve bolded the most successful names and it’s sorted by their first year on the Bills.

Ted Wegert (Both teams 1960)

LaVerne Torczon (Bills 1960-1962, Jets 1962-1965)

Johnny Green (Bills 1960-1961, Jets 1962-1963)

Billy Atkins (Bills 1960-1963, Jets 1962-1963)

Bill Shockley (Bills 1961, Jets 1960-1962)

Perry Richards (Bills 1961, Jets 1962)

Dewey Bohling (Bills 1961, Jets 1960-1961)

Sid Youngelman (Bills 1962-1963, Jets 1960-1961)

Willie West (Bills 1962-1963, Jets 1964-1965)

Tom Saidock (Bills 1962, Jets 1960-1961)

Al Dorow (Bills 1962, Jets 1960-1961)

Ray Abruzzese (Bills 1962-1964, Jets 1965-1966)

Henry Schmidt (Bills 1965, Jets 1966)

Billy Joe (Bills 1965, Jets 1967-1969)

Art Powell (Bills 1967, Jets 1960-1962)

Howard Kindig (Bills 1967-1971, Jets 1974)

Maurice Tyler (Bills 1972, Jets 1977)

Mike Taliaferro (Bills 1972, Jets 1964-1967)

John Matlock (Bills 1972, Jets 1967)

Dave Foley (Bills 1972-1977, Jets 1969-1971)

Donnie Walker (Bills 1973-1974, Jets 1975)

Rich Lewis (Bills 1973-1974, Jets 1974-1975)

Clint Haslerig (Bills 1974-1975, Jets 1976)

Roscoe Word (Bills 1976, Jets 1974-1976)

Darnell Powell (Bills 1976, Jets 1978)

Ken Jones (Bills 1976-1986, Jets 1987)

Clifford Brooks (Bills 1976, Jets 1976)

Lou Piccone (Bills 1977-1982, Jets 1974-1976)

John Little (Bills 1977, Jets 1970-1974)

Jim Haslett (Bills 1979-1985, Jets 1987)

Matt Robinson (Bills 1981-1982, Jets 1977-1979)

Steve Alvers (Bills 1981, Jets 1982)

Mark Merrill (Bills 1983-1984, Jets 1978-1979)

John Kidd (Bills 1984-1989, Jets 1998)

Don Smith (Bills 1985-1986, Jets 1987)

Frank Reich (Bills 1985-1994, Jets 1996)

Chris Burkett (Bills 1985-1989, Jets 1989-1993)

Matt Monger (Bills 1989-1990, Jets 1985-1987)

Tim Cofield (Both teams 1989)

Cliff Hicks (Bills 1990-1992, Jets 1993-1994)

Jerome Henderson (Bills 1993-1994, Jets 1997-1998)

Karl Wilson (Bills 1995, Jets 1992-1993)

Quinn Early (Bills 1996-1998, Jets 1999)

Sam Cowart (Bills 1998-2001, Jets 2002-2004)

Kenyatta Wright (Bills 2000-2001, Jets 2003-2005)

Marcus Floyd (Both teams 2002)

Bradford Banta (Bills 2004, Jets 2000)

Jim Leonhard (Bills 2005-2013, Jets 2009-2011)

Darian Barnes (Bills 2008, Jets 2007)

Aaron Maybin (Bills 2009-2010, Jets 2011-2012)

Ellis Lankster (Bills 2009, Jets 2011-2014)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Bills 2009-2012, Jets 2015-2016)

C.J. Spiller (Bills 2010-2014, Jets 2016)

David Nelson (Bills 2010-2012, Jets 2013-2014)

Brad Smith (Bills 2011-2013, Jets 2006-2010)

T.J. Graham (Bills 2012-2013, Jets 2014)

Jamaal Westerman (Bills 2013, Jets 2009-2011)

Chris Hogan (Bills 2013-2015, Jets 2020)

Marcus Dowtin (Bills 2013, Jets 2012)

Randell Johnson (Bills 2014-2015, Jets 2016)

Greg Salas (Bills 2015-2016, Jets 2013-2014)

Walt Powell (Bills 2015-2016, Jets 2014)

Matthew Mulligan (Bills 2015, Jets 2009-2011)

Percy Harvin (Bills 2015-2016, Jets 2014)

IK Enemkpali (Bills 2015, Jets 2014)

T.J. Barnes (Bills 2015, Jets 2014-2015)

Shaq Lawson (Bills 2016-2023, Jets 2021)

James Ihedigbo (Bills 2016, Jets 2008-2010)

Leger Douzable (Bills 2016, Jets 2013-2015)

Conor McDermott (Bills 2017-2018, Jets 2019-2022)

Vlad Ducasse (Bills 2017-2018, Jets 2010-2013)

Travaris Cadet (Both teams 2017)

Julian Stanford (Bills 2018-2019, Jets 2016-2017)

Terrelle Pryor (Both teams 2018)

Jeremy Kerley (Bills 2018, Jets 2011-2017)

Chris Ivory (Bills 2018, Jets 2013-2015)

Andre Roberts (Bills 2019-2020, Jets 2018)

Spencer Long (Bills 2019, Jets 2018)

Tyler Kroft (Bills 2019-2020, Jets 2021)

Frank Gore (Bills 2019, Jets 2020)

Brian Winters (Bills 2020, Jets 2013-2019)

Del’Shawn Phillips (Bills 2020, Jets 2021)

Darron Lee (Bills 2020, Jets 2016-2018)

Quinton Jefferson (Bills 2020, Jets 2023)

Greg Van Roten (Bills 2022, Jets 2020-2021)

Jamison Crowder (Bills 2022, Jets 2019-2021)

Ty Johnson (Bills 2023, Jets 2020-2022)