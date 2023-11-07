The Buffalo Bills (5-4) suffered a 24-18 setback on the road vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday Night Football in a game where the Bills allowed the Bengals to get off to a fast start, their offense endured a slump after their opening possession, and the defense couldn’t come up with a stop when the game was on the line.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up observations and analysis from yet another disheartening loss during the 2023 NFL season.
Observations and analysis following Bills’ loss vs. Bengals
The Bills struggled in all three phases of the game Sunday night. Learn how the offensive frustrations continue to be an issue for the Bills, why the battered Buffalo defense was pushed around for most of the game by Cincinnati, how the Bills have settled into mediocrity in the AFC, how Buffalo failed to play complimentary football vs. the Bengals, and other takeaways from the Bills most recent disappointing loss.
- Upon Further Review: Offensive frustrations beginning to boil over for Bills - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills don’t have ‘a good answer’ on why offense tanked vs. Bengals - again - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills offense abandons battered defense, loses again to Bengals (Instant Observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Ryan O’Halloran: The Bills’ identity has been established – they’re an also-ran in the AFC - Buffalo News
- The Buffalo Bills are broken, but team has star in Dalton Kincaid (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- ‘Not enough complementary football’ | The Bills struggle on all three phases in loss to Cincinnati - BuffaloBills.com
- Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty contribute little for Bills in loss to Bengals - Buffalo News
- Three questions: Burrow or Allen? How damaging is defeat? Where’s Bills’ run game? - Buffalo News
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills at Bengals | Week 9 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills can’t figure out the Bengals: 6 reasons for concern after another loss - Democrat & Chronicle
McDermott: No change coming at OC
The Buffalo Bills’ offense continues to endure its fair share of struggles, causing some members of Bills Mafia to call for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to lose his job. Buffalo’s head coach, Sean McDermott, insists no change is forthcoming at OC for the Bills moving forward.
- Sean McDermott says no change coming at offensive coordinator for Bills - Buffalo News
- Is it time to talk about Ken Dorsey’s job? Bills have major questions after loss to Bengals - The Athletic (subscription required)
- McDermott says he understands Bills fans’ frustration but has confidence in Ken Dorsey - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘No brakes on the offense’ | Bills coaches remain confident in offensive philosophy - BuffaloBills.com
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills sticking with 11 personnel group - Buffalo News
Report cards and positional grades
Catch up on report cards to see what players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s loss to the Bengals.
- Report Card: Buffalo Bills fail big test against Cincinnati Bengals - Buffalo News
- Bills report card: Josh Allen knows Buffalo has uphill climb to playoffs - Democrat & Chronicle
- Position grades: Bills’ defense not getting off field on third downs - Buffalo News
- Kramer: Week 9 Bills Grades - WGR 550
- Grading the Buffalo Bills in Week 9: How bad is the damage after loss to Bengals? - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news
Examining Buffalo’s playoff odds following the loss to the Bengals, the latest news on injured linebacker Terrel Bernard, why quarterback Josh Allen remains confident that his team can overcome this adversity, and more!
- What are the Buffalo Bills’ playoff odds following loss to Cincinnati Bengals? - newyorkupstate.com
- Linebacker Terrel Bernard enters concussion protocol - WGR 550
- Allen believes Bills locker room can handle adversity - WGR 550
- Bills sign two players to the practice squad - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: Collinsworth dishes out praise, sympathy to Bills while pessimistic fans sing a different tune - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- The Buffalo Bills are not who we thought they were - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills still out of AFC playoff spot, but move up after Monday night - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch at the Cincinnati Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Cincinnati Bengals to watch vs. the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford dealing with a leg injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills S Micah Hyde suffers stinger in loss to Bengals - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...