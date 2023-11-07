The Buffalo Bills (5-4) suffered a 24-18 setback on the road vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday Night Football in a game where the Bills allowed the Bengals to get off to a fast start, their offense endured a slump after their opening possession, and the defense couldn’t come up with a stop when the game was on the line.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up observations and analysis from yet another disheartening loss during the 2023 NFL season.

Observations and analysis following Bills’ loss vs. Bengals

The Bills struggled in all three phases of the game Sunday night. Learn how the offensive frustrations continue to be an issue for the Bills, why the battered Buffalo defense was pushed around for most of the game by Cincinnati, how the Bills have settled into mediocrity in the AFC, how Buffalo failed to play complimentary football vs. the Bengals, and other takeaways from the Bills most recent disappointing loss.

McDermott: No change coming at OC

The Buffalo Bills’ offense continues to endure its fair share of struggles, causing some members of Bills Mafia to call for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to lose his job. Buffalo’s head coach, Sean McDermott, insists no change is forthcoming at OC for the Bills moving forward.

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards to see what players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s loss to the Bengals.

Even more Bills news

Examining Buffalo’s playoff odds following the loss to the Bengals, the latest news on injured linebacker Terrel Bernard, why quarterback Josh Allen remains confident that his team can overcome this adversity, and more!

