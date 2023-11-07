Bills Reacts Week 10: How confident are you in the team’s direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

All isn’t particularly well within Bills Mafia these days. As Editor in Chief of Buffalo Rumblings, I have my hands in all aspects of the content we bring you, and I do my best to pay attention to key comments made in this space as well through our myriad social media outlets. As I’ve come to find, the pervading theme right now is one of angst — whether aimed at One Bills Drive, our team and work here at BR, or each other. There’s a lot of frustration. Over a professional football team. The greatest NFL team ever, that is. But still, most people just aren’t excited about this year’s Bills team right now. And it’s understandable.

Died-in-the-wool fans of the Buffalo Bills never do anything halfway, and they often wear their heart on their sleeve. Supporting this team is a birthright, and Bills fans are like no other — which of course includes the weight of disappointment that still hangs from far too many generations ago.

Quarterback Josh Allen is among the elite of today’s NFL — he’s royalty at the game’s most impactful (important if it’s fair to say) position. He’s also played really great football this season. But almost no one is comfortable acknowledging that fact, instead preferring to see his play

The same is true of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, plus nearly every defender who’s taken snaps in a game this season. The defense, for all its injury concerns, continues to give the offense chances to score. Through it all, the Bills are 5-4, with their last complete win — an explosive victory against the Miami Dolphins — occurring more than a month ago. Despite the stats that tell us Buffalo’s a good team, with an offense that can move the ball, they’re struggling to consistently put points on the board. Now suddenly, a mid-season slump has the Bills on the outside looking in if the playoffs started this weekend. Since that win against the Dolphins, the Bills have failed to win back-to-back games.

Now, there are plenty of questions about the team’s coaching staff, namely head coach/defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Both seem contrite in the team’s output and committed to turning it around, and most importantly both remain void of such tone that would beg a defeat-filled horizon.

Do you think it’s too late to course-correct, and string together a number of wins to secure a playoff birth and potentially win the AFC East?

Are you confident in the direction of the Buffalo Bills after nine games, soon to embark on what may be their most difficult journey to the postseason?