Buffalo Bills announce series of roster moves late Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills made an announcement late in the day on Tuesday concerning several changes to the team’s practice squad.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty and safety Tre Norwood have both signed to the Bills’ practice squad. Those signings came following corresponding moves that saw defensive end Kameron Cline placed on practice squad Injured Reserve (IR), and the release of tight end Joel Wilson.

The 6’, 194-pound Norwood comes to One Bills Drive after stints with both the Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023). As a rookie seventh-round draft pick of the Steelers, he started all 17 games for the team’s defense.

McKitty, standing 6’4” and 246 pounds, joins the Bills after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former third-round pick played in 34 games with the Chargers over three seasons, making 16 receptions for 117 yards.

With the addition of Norwood and McKitty, the Bills gain a pair of players with recent NFL experience, much of it in a starting role. Time will tell if either player moves their needle enough to find an opportunity for elevation to the 53-man active roster — which of course could also happen due to roster needs as the season progresses.