The Buffalo Bills’ offense started quickly and put together an impressive touchdown drive on their first possession of Sunday night’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the offense sputtered from there, continuing a troubling trend this year.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines how Buffalo’s offense is still struggling to get right and get back on track after the first nine weeks of the season.

Bills still struggling to get offense on track

Many Bills fans had to be relieved to see Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense make a statement on their opening touchdown drive, employing an up-tempo offense while torching the Bengals for 12.1 yards per play.

But after that drive, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s attack went silent, gaining a total of 37 yards of offense on the next four drives as the Bills lost that early momentum and trailed 21-7 going into the locker room.

It’s a continuation of a troubling theme for the team’s offense. Since Week 5, Buffalo is averaging less than a touchdown per game during the first half (6.8 points per game), which ranks 28th in the 32-team NFL, compared to 13.4 points/game in the second half (third-best scoring output).

With Buffalo’s defense banged up, the offense needs to be carrying more of the load, which is the theme below — the multitude of issues that are holding back the Bills offense.

The Bills made some practice squad moves to improve their depth at both the tight end and safety positions, signing TE Tre’ McKitty and S Tre Norwood and releasing Joel Wilson from the practice squad, while also placing DE Kameron Cline on practice squad Injured Reserve.

