The Buffalo Bills’ offense started quickly and put together an impressive touchdown drive on their first possession of Sunday night’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the offense sputtered from there, continuing a troubling trend this year.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines how Buffalo’s offense is still struggling to get right and get back on track after the first nine weeks of the season.
Bills still struggling to get offense on track
Many Bills fans had to be relieved to see Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense make a statement on their opening touchdown drive, employing an up-tempo offense while torching the Bengals for 12.1 yards per play.
But after that drive, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s attack went silent, gaining a total of 37 yards of offense on the next four drives as the Bills lost that early momentum and trailed 21-7 going into the locker room.
It’s a continuation of a troubling theme for the team’s offense. Since Week 5, Buffalo is averaging less than a touchdown per game during the first half (6.8 points per game), which ranks 28th in the 32-team NFL, compared to 13.4 points/game in the second half (third-best scoring output).
With Buffalo’s defense banged up, the offense needs to be carrying more of the load, which is the theme below — the multitude of issues that are holding back the Bills offense.
- Combination of many factors keeping Bills offense from elite level - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen, Bills still struggling to get their offense on track - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
Latest NFL power rankings
How far did the Bills fall following their loss in primetime to the Bengals?
- Bills power rankings: Buffalo remains among the top teams in the NFL - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL Week 10 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN
- NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Ravens the new No. 1, midseason report cards for all 32 teams - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Bengals back in top 10 for first time since Week 1; Pats lowest AFC team - NFL.com
- NFL power rankings Week 10: Ravens rise over Eagles to No. 1 slot - USA Today
- NFL power rankings: Steelers, Browns join Ravens, Bengals in top 10; Bills, Cowboys drop out for Week 10 | Sporting News
- PFT's Week 10 2023 NFL power rankings - NBC Sports
- NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: The real MVP of the Ravens' dominance; AFC East contenders losing credibility - CBSSports.com
Bills add a tight end and safety to practice squad
The Bills made some practice squad moves to improve their depth at both the tight end and safety positions, signing TE Tre’ McKitty and S Tre Norwood and releasing Joel Wilson from the practice squad, while also placing DE Kameron Cline on practice squad Injured Reserve.
- Bills sign tight end with big wing span, safety to practice squad -Buffalo News
- Bills announce two practice squad signings - WGR 550
- Bills sign two players to the practice squad - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Dalton Kincaid already a pivotal piece for Buffalo Bills’ offense - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Bengals Week 9 snap counts: The Dalton Kincaid show continues - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills fall in Week 10 NFL power rankings following ‘SNF’ loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty Recap: What was I watching as the Bills lost to the Bengals? - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: A weekend full of missed opportunities - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...