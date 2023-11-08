2024 Buffalo Bills NFL Draft preview: College Football Recap, Week 10

It was mostly a pretty chalk week of wins for the programs in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. Some of the biggest games of the week didn’t disappoint in Week 10.

Second-ranked Georgia was able to withstand No. 12 Missouri 30-21 behind two second-half interceptions by the Bulldogs. Georgia remains undefeated going into the final stretch with a three-peat on their mind.

Fifth-ranked Washington traveled to No. 20 USC and took down the Trojans in a shootout, 52-42. The Huskies’ defense hunkered down in the fourth quarter. Both teams’ defense completely cratered the first three quarters until the No. 5 ranked team in the land tightened up.

It looked like No. 7 Texas was going to run No. 23 Kansas State out of the building up until the fourth quarter when the Longhorns fumbled the ball away in their own territory. The game ended up going to overtime and Texas’ defense stopped Kansas State on a fourth-down goal-to-go attempt for the win. The Longhorns playoff hopes remain alive.

Eighth-ranked Alabama could not be stopped offensively on Saturday with LSU’s defense nursing a host of injuries. The game was still in the balance until Tigers star quarterback Jayden Daniels went out in the second half with a head injury. LSU couldn’t stop the Tide thereafter, and the No. 8 team in the country pulled away to win 42-28.

Bedlam lived up to its name with one of the big upsets of the week occurring when No. 22 Oklahoma State knocked off No. 9 Oklahoma 27-24 in what’s going to be the final edition of the storied rivalry for the foreseeable future.

This week of college football was a fun one featuring high-profile matchups. Multiple players stepped up in a big way on Saturday. Let’s discuss three who impressed the most.

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. a game wrecker against Notre Dame

Trotter is not a perfect prospect by any means. There’s some concern over athletic upside to couple with some size limitations for the next level. But he is a direct NFL legacy who produces at a high level in the college game. Trotter excels in the run game while his athletic limitations show up more in pass coverage.

The Clemson linebacker put up one of the best stat lines you’ll ever see from an off-ball linebacker with 11 total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pick-six to allow the Tigers to pull the upset on the Irish.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has some of the freakiest traits of any draft-eligible quarterback

The redshirt sophomore signal caller for the Tide was in a three-way battle to start this season for the Tide this offseason. That competition even stretched into the first couple weeks of the regular season in 2023. But Milroe’s special traits are impossible to ignore with one of the best frames you’ll ever see at the position coupled with elite athleticism and legitimate arm talent.

Milroe was a problem for LSU all night this past weekend. The Tigers are depleted with one of their worst secondaries in recent memory to go along with an abundance of injuries. Despite all that, it’s impossible to ignore the physical imposing nature of Milroe on a football field.

He went 15-of-23 on the night with 219 passing yards and 155 yards on the ground. Milroe may not declare in 2024 as this is his first season with starting experience. But if he did, it seems obvious a team would take a chance on the physical clay within the first three rounds.

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris mosses everyone to vault Rebels to victory

This wide receiver class is absolutely loaded with all kinds of body types and skill sets across the board. One name needing a bit more love is Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech transfer Tre Harris. He’s already had a big year, but his 2023 season just got even better as he put forth one of the best highlight-reel performances of the year that featured a multitude of ridiculous grabs (one of which didn’t even count).

Harris pulled in a ridiculous grab on the sideline to keep a key drive alive in the second half. Later that drive, Harris reeled in another insane catch over a Texas A&M defender but he was out of bounds in the back of the end zone.

Harris is second in the country with 18 receptions of 20-plus yards in 2023.