Buffalo Bills defensive stats for your Immaculate Grid answers

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you when it comes to the Buffalo Bills defensive record books.
The Bills have a bunch of successful defenders, so the lists here have lots of options!
Career 20+ interceptions
- Butch Byrd (40)
- Tony Greene (37)
- Mark Kelson (30)
- Charles Romes (28)
- Nate Odomes (26)
- Mario Clark (25)
- Nate Clements (23)
- Booker Edgerson (23)
- Steve Freeman (23)
- Jairus Byrd (22)
- Jordan Poyer (22) (as of publication)
- George Saimes (22)
- Tom Janik (21)
- Kurt Schultz (21)
Career pick-6s / interceptions returned for a touchdown
- Nate Clements (5)
- Butch Byrd (5)
- Tom Janik (5)
- Henry Jones (4)
- Steve Freeman (3)
- Bryan Scott (2)
- Nickell Robey-Coleman (2)
- Booker Edgerson (2)
- Drayton Florence (2)
- Tom Sestak (2)
- Tony Greene (2)
- Darryl Talley (2)
- Jairus Byrd (2)
- Takeo Spikes (2)
- Jabari Greer (2)
- Brandon Spoon (2)
- Nate Odomes
- Cornelius Bennett
- Matt Milano (as of publication)
- Mark Kelso
- London Fletcher
- Dave Washington
- Pat Williams
- George Wilson
- Terrence McGee
- Da’Norris Searcy
- Mike Stratton
- Gabe Northern
- Carl Charon
- Leodis McKelvin
- Aaron Schobel
- Charles Romes
- Chris Kelsay
- Jordan Poyer (as of publication)
- Isiah Robertson
- Leonard Smith
- Corey Graham
- Preston Brown
- Kurt Schulz
- Micah Hyde (as of publication)
- Alvin Wyatt
- Mickey Washington
- A.J. Epenesa
- Kirby Jackson
- Doug Jones
- Dwight Harrison
- Josh Norman (as of publication)
- Sam Adams
- Taron Johnson
- Pat Toomay
- Marty Schottenheimer
- Jeff Nixon
- Edgar Chandler
- Donte Whitner
- Neal Craig
- Mike Kennedy
- Mack Yoho
- Nick Barnett
- Archie Matsos
- Stew Barber
- Joe Hergert
- Ken Lee
- Leroy Moore
- Hagood Clarke
- Jim Wagstaff
- Charley Warner
Career 10+ forced fumbles
- Bruce Smith (35)
- Cornelius Bennett (22)
- Aaron Schobel (21)
- Jerry Hughes (16)
- Darryl Talley (14)
- Nate Clements (12)
- Jairus Byrd (11)
Career 10+ fumble recoveries
(This includes offensive players who recovered fumbles)
- Joe Ferguson (33)
- Cornelius Bennett (19)
- Jim Kelly (18)
- Jack Kemp (17)
- Josh Allen (15) (as of publication)
- Bruce Smith (14)
- Tony Greene (13)
- Darryl Talley (12)
- Jim Haslett (11)
- J.P. Losman (11)
- Phil Hansen (10)
- Fred Smerlas (10)
- Fred Jackson (10)
- Thurman Thomas (10)
Career fumble returns for a touchdown
- Nate Odomes (2)
- Jerry Hughes (2)
- Mike Lodish (2)
- Ahmad Rashad (2)
- Bryan Scott
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Booker Edgerson
- Drayton Florence
- Tom Sestak
- Cornelius Bennett
- Matt Milano (as of publication)
- Mark Kelso
- London Fletcher
- Dave Washington
- Pat Williams
- George Wilson
- Terrence McGee
- Da’Norris Searcy
- Mike Stratton
- Gabe Northern
- Carl Charon
- Joe Ferguson
- Bruce Smith
- Phil Hansen
- Fred Smerlas
- Lucius Sanford
- Carwell Gardner
- Leon Seals
- Robert James
- Jerry Ostroski
- Mike Kadish
- Bo Cornell
- Tre’Davious White (as of publication)
- Rodney Bellinger
- Pete Metzelaars
- Spencer Johnson
- George Saimes
- Chris Keating
- David White
- Duke Williams
- David Kilson
- Sean McNanie
- Don Wilson
- Daryl Porter
- Jason Croom
- John Holland
- Ron Edwards
- Aaron Williams
- Richie Lucas
Career 50+ sacks
* Reminder that sacks weren’t an official stat until 1982
- Bruce Smith (171)
- Aaron Schobel (78)
- Phil Hansen (61.5)
- Jerry Hughes (53)
- Cornelius Bennet (52.5)
- Tom Sestak (52*)
- Ben Williams (52*)
Career 300+ solo tackles (Unofficial)
- Darryl Talley 1095
- Bruce Smith 942
- Cornelius Bennett 751
- Henry Jones 546
- Shane Conlan 545
- Phil Hansen 496
- London Fletcher 494
- Terrence McGee 441
- Jordan Poyer 438 (as of publication)
- Kyle Williams 387
- Nate Odomes 360
- Tremaine Edmunds 359
- Nate Clements 354
- Aaron Schobel 334
- Matt Milano 331 (as of publication)
- Donte Whitner 324
- Antoine Winfield 315
- Jeff Wright 314
- George Wilson 305
