Buffalo Bills defensive stats for your Immaculate Grid answers

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you when it comes to the Buffalo Bills defensive record books.

The Bills have a bunch of successful defenders, so the lists here have lots of options!

Career 20+ interceptions

Butch Byrd (40)

Tony Greene (37)

Mark Kelson (30)

Charles Romes (28)

Nate Odomes (26)

Mario Clark (25)

Nate Clements (23)

Booker Edgerson (23)

Steve Freeman (23)

Jairus Byrd (22)

Jordan Poyer (22) (as of publication)

George Saimes (22)

Tom Janik (21)

Kurt Schultz (21)

Career pick-6s / interceptions returned for a touchdown

Nate Clements (5)

Butch Byrd (5)

Tom Janik (5)

Henry Jones (4)

Steve Freeman (3)

Bryan Scott (2)

Nickell Robey-Coleman (2)

Booker Edgerson (2)

Drayton Florence (2)

Tom Sestak (2)

Tony Greene (2)

Darryl Talley (2)

Jairus Byrd (2)

Takeo Spikes (2)

Jabari Greer (2)

Brandon Spoon (2)

Nate Odomes

Cornelius Bennett

Matt Milano (as of publication)

Mark Kelso

London Fletcher

Dave Washington

Pat Williams

George Wilson

Terrence McGee

Da’Norris Searcy

Mike Stratton

Gabe Northern

Carl Charon

Leodis McKelvin

Aaron Schobel

Charles Romes

Chris Kelsay

Jordan Poyer (as of publication)

Isiah Robertson

Leonard Smith

Corey Graham

Preston Brown

Kurt Schulz

Micah Hyde (as of publication)

Alvin Wyatt

Mickey Washington

A.J. Epenesa

Kirby Jackson

Doug Jones

Dwight Harrison

Josh Norman (as of publication)

Sam Adams

Taron Johnson

Pat Toomay

Marty Schottenheimer

Jeff Nixon

Edgar Chandler

Donte Whitner

Neal Craig

Mike Kennedy

Mack Yoho

Nick Barnett

Archie Matsos

Stew Barber

Joe Hergert

Ken Lee

Leroy Moore

Hagood Clarke

Jim Wagstaff

Charley Warner

Career 10+ forced fumbles

Bruce Smith (35)

Cornelius Bennett (22)

Aaron Schobel (21)

Jerry Hughes (16)

Darryl Talley (14)

Nate Clements (12)

Jairus Byrd (11)

Career 10+ fumble recoveries

(This includes offensive players who recovered fumbles)

Joe Ferguson (33)

Cornelius Bennett (19)

Jim Kelly (18)

Jack Kemp (17)

Josh Allen (15) (as of publication)

Bruce Smith (14)

Tony Greene (13)

Darryl Talley (12)

Jim Haslett (11)

J.P. Losman (11)

Phil Hansen (10)

Fred Smerlas (10)

Fred Jackson (10)

Thurman Thomas (10)

Career fumble returns for a touchdown

Nate Odomes (2)

Jerry Hughes (2)

Mike Lodish (2)

Ahmad Rashad (2)

Bryan Scott

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Booker Edgerson

Drayton Florence

Tom Sestak

Cornelius Bennett

Matt Milano (as of publication)

Mark Kelso

London Fletcher

Dave Washington

Pat Williams

George Wilson

Terrence McGee

Da’Norris Searcy

Mike Stratton

Gabe Northern

Carl Charon

Joe Ferguson

Bruce Smith

Phil Hansen

Fred Smerlas

Lucius Sanford

Carwell Gardner

Leon Seals

Robert James

Jerry Ostroski

Mike Kadish

Bo Cornell

Tre’Davious White (as of publication)

Rodney Bellinger

Pete Metzelaars

Spencer Johnson

George Saimes

Chris Keating

David White

Duke Williams

David Kilson

Sean McNanie

Don Wilson

Daryl Porter

Jason Croom

John Holland

Ron Edwards

Aaron Williams

Richie Lucas

Career 50+ sacks

* Reminder that sacks weren’t an official stat until 1982

Bruce Smith (171)

Aaron Schobel (78)

Phil Hansen (61.5)

Jerry Hughes (53)

Cornelius Bennet (52.5)

Tom Sestak (52*)

Ben Williams (52*)

Career 300+ solo tackles (Unofficial)