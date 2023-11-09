During a press conference last week, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned how the Bills were still searching for their identity heading into Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, and as far as Buffalo’s offense is concerned, the team is going through a rough spell.

In the team’s 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Josh Allen and the offense got off to a fast start, moving the ball at will while using an up-tempo attack to score an opening-drive touchdown, but the offense stalled from there and didn’t get back on track until late in the fourth quarter.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks ponders why Buffalo’s once high-flying offense continues to disappoint.

Why does the Buffalo Bills’ offense continue to disappoint?

During a three-game winning streak spanning Weeks 2 through 4, the Bills’ offense averaged 41 points a game. But since then, the offense has taken major steps backward, especially in the first half of games.

Since Week 5, the Bills are averaging only 6.8 points per game before halftime, the 28th-worst figure in the NFL. The productivity gets markedly better after halftime, with the Bills scoring 13.4 points/game in the second half, the third-best scoring output. Link here, read up on the reasons why Buffalo’s offense continues to disappoint, whether offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be on the hot seat and whether he should be blamed for Buffalo’s offensive shortcomings, how the Bills are going through an identity crisis on offense, and more!

How the Bills find themselves in a familiar situation of having to rotate their cornerbacks because of injuries, hear Steve Tasker and Eric Wood's thoughts on Buffalo's loss to Cincinnati, find out how Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is grateful for the blessings in his life, and more!

