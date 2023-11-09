Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott’s media availability, November 9

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met once again with the media to chat ahead of the team’s Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos. Among other things, McDermott reiterated his confidence in the team, the players, and the system in place.

Perhaps of biggest note was McDermott’s list of players not participating in today’s practice. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde joined a list that includes cornerback Christian Benford, and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (illness). Those limited were linebackers Baylon Spector, A.J. Klein, and Terrel Bernard. We’ll have more for you on the injury front in a separate article.

Catch up on all that McDermott had to say during his media session on Thursday, including thoughts on defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the Cincinnati Bengals as a team, the defensive pass rush, edge rusher Von Miller, the offense in general, and more.