Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has made remarkable progress in his recovery from an on-field cardiac arrest incident vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, was honored as the 2023 winner of the NFL Players’ Association’s Alan Page Community Service Award.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping Hamlin’s comments during the nationally-televised NFL Honors show, including how Hamlin feels that “every day, I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world. Encourage to pray, to spread love, and to keep fighting, no matter the circumstances.”
Damar Hamlin is NFLPA’s 2023 Alan Page Community Award winner
Hamlin was recognized during Thursday’s NFL Honors celebration, the league’s primetime awards show. Hamlin took the stage to thank the medical personnel and athletic training staff from both the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, along with staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, for the life-saving actions they took once Hamlin suffered his traumatic injury.
Bills lose WR coach Chad Hall to Jaguars
The Bills have a huge vacancy to fill on their coaching staff, as on Friday morning it was reported that wide receivers coach Chad Hall has left the Bills to take on the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Even more Bills news
Read how Ken Dorsey fared in his first year as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and get the latest news on when new ground might be broken on Buffalo’s new stadium. Plus, how Nyheim Hines’ grandparents have connections to a monumental part of American history, and more!
