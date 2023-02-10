Bills losing receivers coach Chad Hall to Jaguars, per report

The Buffalo Bills find themselves in the market for a new wide receivers coach effective immediately.

Chad Hall, who has been with the Bills for the past six seasons and is widely regarded as a favorite among the team’s pass-catchers, is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hall joined the Bills in 2017 as an offensive assistant, and was promoted to wide receivers coach prior to the 2019 season. Now Hall, whose contract with Buffalo had expired, is headed back to Jacksonville in a lateral move that will have him serve as wide receivers coach for the likes of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

After playing his collegiate ball for Air Force, Hall had a brief NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs. The 2008 undrafted free agent started his career on the Eagles’ practice squad in 2010, but was promoted to the active roster in October of that season. Hall had his best game in the Eagles’ finale of the same year, recording six receptions, 84 yards, and a touchdown. However, the next season he found himself back on the practice squad.

Hall landed on the 49ers’ practice squad in November 2012, and was promoted to the active roster ahead of the NFC Championship Game. He was then on and off of the Chiefs’ roster in the 2013 season before being signed by none other than the Jaguars for the 2014 season.

Hall’s playing time in Philadelphia had him cross paths with not only Sean McDermott and Andy Reid, but also Doug Pederson, for whom Hall will now coach wideouts.