Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl weekend is here, and the entire NFL community is focused on Glendale, AZ. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to heart for this year’s Lombardi Trophy, and another year of bragging rights. From most perspectives, these are the two most complete teams in the league.

The Chiefs once again boast having the league MVP on their roster. Patrick Mahomes won the award for the second time in his career, and will look to add another Super Bowl MVP to his resume — all this after an impressive season where almost everyone thought he would regress due to losing Tyreek Hill via trade last year to the Miami Dolphins. It can be argued that this has been the best season he’s had, both statistically and efficiency-wise. Travis Kelce has grown his legend, and the defense helped out more this year than in any of Mahomes’ career.

The Eagles came into the season with high expectations, since they traded for A.J. Brown and had a stellar draft. Their offensive line might be the best in the entire league, and the defense is also very good. Add quarterback Jalen Hurts’ growth and athleticism to that, and you have a special mix of talent that led the Eagles to the best record in the NFC.

Now, for the fun part. This is a game that appears to be evenly matched, and should come down to the wire. Most have the expectation of this game to be a classic, and I can’t blame them. But I have learned my lesson in the past when Mahomes is in big games. The league MVP rarely loses in big moments, and shows up time and time again. So I’m going with the Chiefs to take this game and win by at least 10 points. 31-20, Kansas City over Philadelphia.

Here’s a fun parlay I placed on DraftKings: