The Buffalo Bills carry high expectations heading into the 2023 NFL season. The team is coming off a third consecutive AFC East title, and harbors Super Bowl dreams.
But today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses why navigating through this offseason will be the most challenging one yet for Buffalo’s general manager Brandon Beane, as the Bills are over the projected salary cap and face some difficult roster decisions in the months ahead, including how to proceed with two soon-to-be free agents in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.
Analyzing Buffalo’s uncertain offseason
How well Beane negotiates this offseason will determine how successful Josh Allen and the Bills are in 2023. The Bills need to get creative with their salary cap numbers and are set to have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents, with three more who will be restricted, giving them the option to retain their rights with certain levels of salary offers. We run down Buffalo’s free agents, examine whether the Bills should re-sign Edmunds, hear from Poyer on what his future could look like, identify free agent wide receivers for the Bills to sign, and more!
- Bills face long offseason to-do list with limited cap resources - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- What Bills will be free agents in March? - WGR 550
- Top things to know about the Buffalo Bills’ roster entering the 2023 Offseason - BuffaloBills.com
- 2023 NFL free agency: Biggest re-signing decisions for all 32 teams - ESPN.com
- The Tremaine Edmunds question: Re-sign him or let him hit free agency? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Q&A: Jordan Poyer opens up on his trying 2022 season, and what the future may hold - Buffalo News
- Ranking the Bills’ top 10 free agents: From Tremaine Edmunds to Sam Martin and more - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Lorenzo Alexander, Takeo Spikes want Tremaine Edmunds stay in Buffalo, but recognize realities of the NFL - Buffalo News
- 7 free agent wide receiver targets for the Buffalo Bills (who should draft one early) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills players and coaches optimistic for 2023 outlook - BuffaloBills.com
Never too early for fun with mock drafts
The Buffalo Bills’ first selection in then 2023 NFL Draft comes at pick No. 27, and the team could go a number of directions with its first-round pick. We check in with a few outlets to see who they feel the Bills will draft and offer up analysis on those picks. We also discuss how Texas’s Bijan Robinson could provide a lift to the offense, and why his backup with the Longhorns, Roschon Johnson could be an incredible value pick in the draft.
- 2023 Mock Draft Watch 1.0 - Buffalo Bills.com
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Miller’s predictions for Rounds 1 and 2 - ESPN.com
- NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s latest 2-round mock has head-scratching pick for Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL mock draft 2023: Trades push Panthers, Jets up for QBs in the top 10 - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bills, Giants land wide receivers in Round 1 - NFL.com
- Bills NFL mock draft reaction: Could Bijan Robinson push Buffalo’s offense over the top? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Texas back Roschon Johnson brings under-radar value to NFL draft that could attract Bills - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
The Bills are gaining one assistant coach—defensive assistant Al Holcomb—and losing another—assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell. Plus, learn why one NFL voter gave Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a fifth-place vote in MVP voting.
- Buffalo Bills headed toward adding Al Holcomb to defensive staff, source says - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills hiring senior defensive assistant with ties to Sean McDermott (Report) - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell reportedly joining Rams’ staff - Buffalo News
- NFL voter shares why she gave Buffalo Bills’ Denny Kellington MVP vote - newyorkupstate.com
