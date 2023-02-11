The Buffalo Bills carry high expectations heading into the 2023 NFL season. The team is coming off a third consecutive AFC East title, and harbors Super Bowl dreams.

But today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses why navigating through this offseason will be the most challenging one yet for Buffalo’s general manager Brandon Beane, as the Bills are over the projected salary cap and face some difficult roster decisions in the months ahead, including how to proceed with two soon-to-be free agents in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.

Analyzing Buffalo’s uncertain offseason

How well Beane negotiates this offseason will determine how successful Josh Allen and the Bills are in 2023. The Bills need to get creative with their salary cap numbers and are set to have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents, with three more who will be restricted, giving them the option to retain their rights with certain levels of salary offers. We run down Buffalo’s free agents, examine whether the Bills should re-sign Edmunds, hear from Poyer on what his future could look like, identify free agent wide receivers for the Bills to sign, and more!

Never too early for fun with mock drafts

The Buffalo Bills’ first selection in then 2023 NFL Draft comes at pick No. 27, and the team could go a number of directions with its first-round pick. We check in with a few outlets to see who they feel the Bills will draft and offer up analysis on those picks. We also discuss how Texas’s Bijan Robinson could provide a lift to the offense, and why his backup with the Longhorns, Roschon Johnson could be an incredible value pick in the draft.

Even more Bills news and notes

The Bills are gaining one assistant coach—defensive assistant Al Holcomb—and losing another—assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell. Plus, learn why one NFL voter gave Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a fifth-place vote in MVP voting.

