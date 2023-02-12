Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

The top two teams in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, will square off tonight in Super Bowl LVII to determine this year’s champion.

For a third straight year, Buffalo Bills fans will watch this game through a lens of disappointment, having witnessed their own team fall short of its own Super Bowl aspirations.

On paper, however, this appears as if it’s going to be a tight game between two extremely talented teams. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs make their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, as the young two-time MVP looks to firm up his Hall of Fame bona fides within his first five years as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Standing in his way are the Eagles, with an electrifying young quarterback of their own in Jalen Hurts, a supremely talented roster across the board, and the current betting favorites to win the game (though by a very small margin).

Here’s how to catch the big game tonight, if you’re in need of such information.

Super Bowl game details

Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (16-3)

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

6:30 p.m. EST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Weather Forecast: 65 degrees, partly sunny; roof will be open

65 degrees, partly sunny; roof will be open Referee: Carl Cheffers

Carl Cheffers Odds: Eagles are favored by one point, per DraftKings SportsBook

Super Bowl 2023 TV info

Television broadcast: FOX

FOX Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color commentary), Erin Andrews (field reporter), Tom Rinaldi (field reporter), Mike Pereira (rules expert)

Super Bowl streaming info

Super Bowl radio info

Radio broadcast: Westwood One Sports (station finder)

Westwood One Sports (station finder) Radio play-by-play: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (lead analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter), Mike Golic (sideline reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

