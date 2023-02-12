The Buffalo Bills aren’t playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses Buffalo’s ties to the big game and previews Super Bowl LVII.

Buffalo connections to the Super Bowl

The Buffalo area has many ties to the big game, from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, punter Brett Kern, and tight end Tyree Jackson to Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, as well as several coaches and front office members. Plus, key matchups to watch, score predictions, which Bills Hall of Famer will make a cameo appearance in a commercial, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Check in on where Bills special teams standout Steve Tasker finds himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process, hear from wide receiver Stefon Diggs on why Buffalo’s frustrating playoff loss “just didn’t make any sense,” find out about plans to institute Monday Night Football flex games next year, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings