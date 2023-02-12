The Buffalo Bills aren’t playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses Buffalo’s ties to the big game and previews Super Bowl LVII.
Buffalo connections to the Super Bowl
The Buffalo area has many ties to the big game, from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, punter Brett Kern, and tight end Tyree Jackson to Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, as well as several coaches and front office members. Plus, key matchups to watch, score predictions, which Bills Hall of Famer will make a cameo appearance in a commercial, and more!
- Southwestern graduate, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looks to add to his family’s legacy with a Super Bowl title - Buffalo News
- In-depth: Western New York well-represented at Super Bowl - WGR 550
- Jody Fortson shaped by Buffalo as he readies for Super Bowl: ‘My city made me so tough’ - Buffalo News
- Buffalo-based crew to work clock operations at Super Bowl LVII - Buffalo News
- How we see it: News sports writers provide their Super Bowl predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles - Buffalo News
- Scouting Report: Chiefs and Eagles look like two evenly matched teams heading into Super Bowl - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Jim Kelly has a cameo in NFL commercial airing after Super Bowl halftime show - Buffalo News
- Buffalo couple given Super Bowl tickets for blizzard rescue - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Ant-Man star and Chiefs diehard fan Paul Rudd ‘genuinely loves the Bills’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills rusher Von Miller marks Super Bowl victory with birth of son Victory - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: Ron McDole played in the Super Bowl 50 years ago after the Bills deemed him done - Buffalo News
- Sean Kirst: ‘The joy on his face’: For Bills chaplain, one last and greatest season - Buffalo News
- Fans rallying around Josh Allenhound in Puppy Bowl popularity contest - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
Check in on where Bills special teams standout Steve Tasker finds himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process, hear from wide receiver Stefon Diggs on why Buffalo’s frustrating playoff loss “just didn’t make any sense,” find out about plans to institute Monday Night Football flex games next year, and more!
- Where Bills great Steve Tasker stands in Hall of Fame selection process - Buffalo News
- Stefon Diggs: End of Buffalo Bills’ season ‘just didn’t make any sense to me’ - Buffalo News
- ‘Monday Night Football’ flex games are coming in 2023 and could impact Bills fans’ travel plans - Buffalo News
- The Satchel: Insight about Kim Pegula’s health, Bills venting, tracking potential Sabres moves - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Chiefs vs. Eagles TV schedule: Start time, live stream, TV channel, odds for Super Bowl 2023 - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the 2023 Buffalo Bills roster: offensive tackles - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft needs: Offensive Tackle - Buffalo Rumblings
- O’Cyrus Torrence scouting report: A fit for the Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills offseason video analysis series: Bills Mathia - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...