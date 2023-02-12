Buffalo Rumblings YouTube Super Bowl Sunday Afternoon Showcase

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network has you covered all afternoon! We have some of our best shows stacked beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST! Be sure to tune in to get all of the content you need heading into the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs.

At 12:00 p.m. EST, join Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson with the Three-Man Rush as they rewind back to the Senior Bowl, Pro Bowl, and look forward to Super Bowl LVII.

At 1:00 p.m. EST, join JSpenceTheKing and Sterling Furrowh with The Chop Up. JSpence and Sterls discuss how they feel witnessing another Super Bowl without the Bills, and they debate the best halftime performance of all time as we prepare for Rihanna to grace the field for this year’s show.

At 2:00 p.m. EST, join Joe “The Voice” Miller and JSPenceTheKing as they go live with the Hump Day Hotline, breaking down the matchup and what each team needs to do to walk away with the Lombardi trophy.

Three Man Rush airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @Ostroski_BigO, @sara_larson!

Follow them on Twitter @JSpenceTheKing, @FurrowhSterling!

Follow them on Twitter @joemillerwired, @JSpencetheking!

