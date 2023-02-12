Three Man Rush: Senior Bowl Week and Super Bowl LVII

The new Pro Bowl format was rolled out last weekend, and prominently featured many Buffalo Bills. The skills competition and flag football game were hit or miss for many. Jerry and Sara discuss what they like and dislike about the new format.

2022 NFL Honors Recap

Most Valuable Player Finalists: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes

Winner: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Coach of the Year Finalist: Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni

Winner: New York Giants Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni New York Giants Brian Daboll Comeback Player of the Year Finalist: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Geno Smith

Winner: Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith

Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Offensive Player of the Year Finalist: Tyreek Hill, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes

Winner: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Tyreek Hill, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Defensive Player of the Year Finalist: Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, Micah Parsons

Winner: San Fransisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, Micah Parsons San Fransisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa Offensive Rookie of the Year Finalist: Brock Purdy, Kenneth Walker III, Garrett Wilson

Winner: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Brock Purdy, Kenneth Walker III, Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson Defensive Rookie of the Year Finalist: Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Tariq Woolen

Winner: New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner

NFL Coaching Changes

Super Bowl LVII

(1) Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) vs (1) Philadelphia Eagles (NFC):

PHL -1.5| O/U 50 Sunday, 6:30 PM ET on FOX from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Senior Bowl Rewind

Sara takes us back to the Senior Bowl last week. The rosters were set, and the National team beat the American team 27-10, but the score itself is not what people tune in to see. Sara gives us the rundown on a few of her favorites and names to watch out for.

