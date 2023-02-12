Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off tonight in Super Bowl LVII, and the winner will take home the Lombardi Trophy as NFL champions for the 2022-23 regular season.

The NFL honored Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as well as the medical trainers from both the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, along with the medical staff at UC Medical Center, on the field prior to kickoff.

Before kickoff, @HamlinIsland was honored along with the heroes who saved his life. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/nCgIrbjsB7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 12, 2023

On paper, this appears as if it’s going to be a tight game between two extremely talented teams. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs make their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, as the young two-time MVP looks to firm up his Hall of Fame bona fides within his first five years as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Standing in his way are the Eagles, with an electrifying young quarterback of their own in Jalen Hurts, a supremely talented roster across the board, and the current betting favorites to win the game (though by a very small margin).

This is your open thread for the last professional football game until this coming September. Who are you pulling for tonight, Bills fans?