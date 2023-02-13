2023 NFL mock draft: Bills add dynamic weapon to the receiving corps

The Buffalo Bills have not invested a top three round draft selection on a wide receiver since they traded for a proven commodity in Stefon Diggs prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. In that trade, the Bills gave up their 2020 first-round pick for the rights to the star receiver. That move proved to be very effective in the aiding of quarterback Josh Allen’s development. Allen took a massive third year leap and the rest is history.

The wide receiver room in 2022 became a large talking point for this team. Questions arose around every piece outside of Diggs — questions about Gabriel Davis’ drop woes and Isaiah McKenzie’s inability to uncover quickly and coordinate with Allen in the quick game from the slot was an issue all season. Thus, the Bills are likely going to be in the market for another receiver this offseason. It wouldn’t be a surprise if that position (along with the offensive line) is a top priority this offseason.

We used the 2023 NFL mock draft simulator from Pro Football Focus to complete a realistic first-round mock draft. The Bills are selecting No. 27 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 27th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

If you’re looking for an uber-productive college receiver at multiple stops with dynamic separation ability, Addison is the guy you’d want for the Bills at the position. Addison has inside-out versatility and will add more explosiveness to a Bills offense that’s been lacking a potential high volume target with that ability in the offense. Addison won the Biletnikoff award for his 2021 performance at Pittsburgh before darting to USC for his final season. Addison doesn’t have the prototypical size profile for the position, but he’s not going to be forced into being the No. 1 target with Diggs’ presence on this team. The Bills are an extremely healthy team for any young receiver due to Diggs’ place in the lineup along with 17 at the quarterback position.

I have doubts that Jordan Addison will be available when the Bills pick at #27 (NYG feels like a fit), but I will take a top tier separator any day, skill set redundancy with Diggs be damned. pic.twitter.com/NMwfHCiekc — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) February 5, 2023

As Bruce points out, Addison and Diggs do share similar skillsets. Neither have game breaking speed, but they have a wonderful sense of running routes with fluidity and deceptiveness. They just understand how to set up the man across from them to win. Having two elite separators like Diggs and Addison could put defenses into quite the conflict for years to come. Keeping Josh Allen happy should be a high priority this offseason (and every offseason) after back-to-back disappointing playoff outcomes. If Addison is there at 27, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Bills submit the card in the first round for the talented Pittsburgh-turned-USC product. Keep your strengths a strength.