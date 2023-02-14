With Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, the Buffalo Bills have boasted one of the NFL’s top safety tandems for the past few years. But that all could change in 2023, with Poyer potentially set to test free agency this spring. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the safety position, and where safety ranks among the team’s draft needs.
The Bills have decisions to make at safety
With All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer coming off an injury-riddled season and set to turn 32 during the 2023 season, the Bills have to decide on how much they’re willing to pay to bring back half of their dynamic safety duo. What should Buffalo do at safety this offseason? Should the Bills turn to the draft to solve their safety needs? Could Christian Benford make the switch from cornerback to safety?
- Bills Mailbag: Where does safety rank on the list of draft needs? - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills in Review, safeties: Is a position change coming for Christian Benford? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Q&A: Jordan Poyer opens up on his trying 2022 season, and what the future may hold - Buffalo News
- Bills Mailbag: If you can only keep one – Tremaine Edmunds or Jordan Poyer – who would it be? - Buffalo News
- Bills offseason: Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer free-agency decisions atop defensive to-do list - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What Bills will be free agents in March? - WGR 550
Damar Hamlin “eventually” plans on returning to football
Buffalo Bills injured safety Damar Hamlin was honored before Super Bowl LVII, recalling how his traumatic on-field cardiac arrest incident “could have been the last of me” while admitting he “eventually” wants to get back out on the football field.
- Bills safety Damar Hamlin opens up on cardiac arrest: ‘It could have been the last of me’ - Buffalo News
- Recognized before Super Bowl, Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he ‘eventually’ wants to return to the field - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin honored before Super Bowl, meets LeBron James - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin to attend Syracuse-Duke basketball game - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Catch up on the kudos given to Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for shouting out Bills Mafia in his Super Bowl cameo, see who the NFL draft experts think the Bills will take at pick No. 27, and how Buffalo could take on one of its former head coaches next year.
- ‘Mafia style! Nice!’: Jim Kelly, in commercial cameo, gets Super Bowl air time - Buffalo News
- Jim Kelly gives Bills Mafia a shoutout in Super Bowl LVII flag football commercial - newyorkupstate.com
- Mock Draft Monday: Experts predict Buffalo Bills first round pick following Super Bowl LVII - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills could face former head coach Rex Ryan in 2023 - newyorkupstate.com
