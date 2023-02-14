With Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, the Buffalo Bills have boasted one of the NFL’s top safety tandems for the past few years. But that all could change in 2023, with Poyer potentially set to test free agency this spring. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the safety position, and where safety ranks among the team’s draft needs.

The Bills have decisions to make at safety

With All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer coming off an injury-riddled season and set to turn 32 during the 2023 season, the Bills have to decide on how much they’re willing to pay to bring back half of their dynamic safety duo. What should Buffalo do at safety this offseason? Should the Bills turn to the draft to solve their safety needs? Could Christian Benford make the switch from cornerback to safety?

Damar Hamlin “eventually” plans on returning to football

Buffalo Bills injured safety Damar Hamlin was honored before Super Bowl LVII, recalling how his traumatic on-field cardiac arrest incident “could have been the last of me” while admitting he “eventually” wants to get back out on the football field.

Even more Bills news and notes

Catch up on the kudos given to Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for shouting out Bills Mafia in his Super Bowl cameo, see who the NFL draft experts think the Bills will take at pick No. 27, and how Buffalo could take on one of its former head coaches next year.

