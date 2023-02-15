Key 2023 NFL offseason dates for Buffalo Bills fans

With the Super Bowl in the books, it is now time to look towards next season. There are many dates to mark on the calendar before we get to Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. We have all of those dates at your disposal right here.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023: NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine starts just over two weeks from the end of the Super Bowl. This will be a chance for athletes to showcase their strengths for all NFL teams.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023: Franchise tag deadline

This date is particularly important for Buffalo Bills fans, because it’s possible that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or safety Jordan Poyer could see a tag this offseason. Teams can begin tagging players on February 21.

Monday, March 13 — Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Negotiation period

Also referred to as the “legal tampering” period, this is when teams can reach out to the agents of players whose contracts expire at the end of the current league year and negotiate free agent deals with them.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Free agency begins

Teams must also be under the salary cap for the upcoming season by 4:00 p.m. EST on this date, as well as issue tenders to their pending restricted free agents. Teams will also need to leave enough space to sign their rookie class, as well.

Sunday, March 26 — Wednesday, March 29, 2023: Annual league meeting

Look out for shots of owners huddled up together in Arizona (again) during this window.

Monday, April 17, 2023: Offseason workout programs can begin

Teams with new head coaches can start two weeks prior to this, but with Sean McDermott returning for a seventh season at the helm, April 17 is the date when the Bills may begin their offseason workout program.

Thursday, April 27 — Saturday, April 29, 2023: NFL Draft

Big weekend for Brandon Beane.

Monday, May 1, 2023: Fifth-year option deadline

This does not apply to Buffalo this year, since they did not have a first-round selection that year (second-round defensive end A.J. Epenesa was their top pick).

Also coming in May 2023

Either May 5-8 or May 12-15 is when the team can hold their three-day minicamp. This is also where we usually see the schedule released for the upcoming season. Last year, this happened on May 12, so expect the same to happen this year around the same date.

As the offseason progresses is when teams will announce their schedule for training camp; this will usually take place in the middle of July.