Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII put an end to the 2022 NFL season, but it’s never too early to start thinking about next year for Buffalo Bills fans.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down key information to know and the key dates heading into an important offseason for general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.
Important 2023 offseason information
With the end of the 2022 NFL season, it’s time to look ahead to key dates to watch and pertinent information to know as the league heads into the offseason. Plus, six soon-to-be free agents from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles for Buffalo to consider signing, the most pressing questions facing the team this offseason, a run down of the current Bills free agents who deserve to be re-signed, and more.
Cost of Bills season tickets increases in 2023
On the heels of the franchise’s third consecutive AFC East championship, the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday announced that the price for season tickets will increase by an average of 12% for the 2023 season.
Even more Bills news and notes
Remembering the lives of two former Bills who recently passed away—tight end Charley Ferguson and offensive lineman Conrad Dobler—, relive safety Damar Hamlin’s trip to the Super Bowl, and more!
