Buffalo Bills hire Adam Henry as WR coach, per report

The Buffalo Bills have hired Adam Henry as the team’s next wide receivers coach, following the departure of Chad Hall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Bills’ hire of Pelissero brings a wealth of experience to Buffalo, having previously coached with five NFL teams, as well as LSU and most recently Indiana as the team’s co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. This hire also means Buffalo won’t be signing Zach Azzanni, which Pelissero previously reported the two sides had engaged in interviews this past Monday.

The #Bills are hiring veteran WR coach Adam Henry, per source. Henry, who has coached at LSU and with five NFL teams, most recently was Indiana’s co-OC/WR coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 15, 2023

Henry, 50, a well-tenured football coach with more than 25 years between college and the pros, received his first coaching opportunity with McNeese State, where he started as wide receivers coach before promotions to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Henry spent ten years with McNeese State, his alma mater, from 1997-2006.

Henry’s first NFL coaching paired him with the Oakland Raiders in 2007, where he served as a quality control coach before a promotion to tight ends coach in 2009. Henry would remain with the Raiders amid several head-coaching changes until the end of the 2011 season.

In 2012, Henry re-joined the college ranks as LSU’s passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach, where he’d remain with the team until after the 2014 season. While with LSU, Henry coached future NFL wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Henry re-entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers, where he served as wide receivers coach. In 2016, Henry joined the New York Giants in the same role, reuniting with Beckham, who established career highs in receptions.

From the Giants, Henry transitioned to the Cleveland Browns, working once again with Beckham and Landry.

Henry’s most recent NFL stop came with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent two seasons, from 2020-2022, coaching CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and the rest of the team’s receiving core.

After a seven-year stint in the NFL, Henry returned to the college ranks in 2022, joining Hoosiers coach Tom Allen to be the co-offensive coordinator with the University of Indiana football team.

As a wide receiver, Henry claimed All-Southland Conference honors as a senior with McNeese State, and finished his career with 93 receptions for 1,690 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2017, a result of his productive college career, Henry was inducted into the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame. Henry signed a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints in 1994, and spent training camp and the preseason with the team from 1995-1996.

But, ultimately, coaching was always Henry’s true calling. That calling now brings Henry back to the NFL by way of Orchard Park, NY. With the Bills, Henry will have an opportunity to coach an uber-talented roster comprised of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis — a unit in need of some fresh ideas if they’re to continue accelerating toward the goal of a Super Bowl title.