Bills sign safety Zayne Anderson to two-year contract

The Buffalo Bills have signed safety Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Anderson was an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young University in 2021 when he landed a spot with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he’s been a member of their practice squad for the past two seasons.

Anderson began his college career as a linebacker before making the switch to safety in 2017. His collegiate stats include 50 games played with 162 tackles. He totaled three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six passes defended during his time as a Cougar.

As a safety, the now-26-year-old Anderson played four games during his rookie season and added three more in 2022. In 2021, Anderson played in all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games, including the divisional round against the Bills.

Safety was a position where the Bills struggled to keep healthy players on the field during 2022. Veteran Micah Hyde spent all but two games on injured reserve, and Jordan Poyer — a free agent this offseason — missed multiple games at various times throughout the season. Buffalo did acquire Dean Marlowe at the trade deadline; that move, which seemed intended to add depth to the roster, proved essential when Damar Hamlin suffered an in-game cardiac arrest late in the season, further depleting the Bills’ ranks at the position.

Anderson, who was not signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Chiefs, could provide depth as well as reinforcements on special teams — an area where the Bills could lose several mainstays to free agency this offseason, including wide receiver Jake Kumerow and running back Taiwan Jones.