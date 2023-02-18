General manager Brandon Beane has done a great job building the Buffalo Bills into perennial contenders, but this offseason will be his most challenging yet as the Bills sit $18 million over the cap.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down several moves that Beane and the Bills can to do acquire more cap space to address the roster’s areas of need.
Moves Bills can make to gain cap space
Brandon Beane has been praised for his ability to navigate the NFL’s salary cap, and his skills will certainly be put to the test this offseason. Listed below are links to articles discussing several moves Beane could pull off to give the Bills more cap relief, including potential contract restructures for quarterback Josh Allen, edge rusher Von Miller, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and more. Plus, NFL pundits weigh in on what moves Buffalo should make this offseason, and a look at the way-too-early 2023 power rankings.
Bills add safety Zayne Anderson
The Buffalo Bills added to their safety room, agreeing with free agent Zayne Anderson on a two-year deal. Anderson spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after being an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021.
Even more Bills news and notes
Find out how Buffalo’s disappointing season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals still bothers quarterback Josh Allen, hear why linebacker Tremaine Edmunds deserves a long-term investment following a breakout season, get to know Buffalo’s new wide receivers coach, and more!
