Sean McDermott is newest member of W&M Athletics Hall of Fame

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is the newest member of the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame. The ceremony to induct McDermott will take place on Friday, March 10, at the College of William & Mary.

Now entering the W&M Athletics Hall of Fame for his coaching abilities, McDermott joins the Bills’ first head coach, Gerrard “Buster” Ramsey (1969 enshrinement), as well as the esteemed Marv Levy (1997 enshrinement) in the College’s Hall of Fame. Levy did not attend W&M, you may recall, but rather held a five-year tenure as head coach of the Tribe football team from 1964 through 1968.

McDermott’s inclusion in the 2022 class does not mark his first entrance into the College’s Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2020, McDermott was inducted as a member of the Walk-On Hall of Fame, one of the College’s most-cherished traditions.

Additional former Bills who are also members of the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame include quarterback Dan Darragh (1992 enshrinement), defensive back Mark Kelso (1996), and kicker Steve Christie (2001 enshrinement).

The list of prestigious names who are members of the College’s Hall of Fame transcends the Buffalo Bills, including the winningest head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Jill Ellis (2002 enshrinement) — and of course McDermott’s former teammate, current NFL head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin (2012 enshrinement).

