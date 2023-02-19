The NFL Draft is still more than two months away, but it’s never too soon to start speculating on how general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott will use the draft to improve the roster of the Buffalo Bills.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining a few mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with their first-round pick.
Early thoughts on what Bills will do at No. 27
The last time the Bills held the No. 27 overall pick, they tabbed an anchor of their defense, LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, in the 2017 NFL Draft. This time, with Buffalo having some glaring needs on both sides of the ball, catch up on several of the latest mock drafts to see how NFL pundits think the Bills will use their first-round selection.
Plus, thoughts on whether Buffalo should be looking to move defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and whether the Bills should consider trading down from pick No. 27.
- Mock Draft Watch 2.0: Who Will The Bills Select With Pick No. 27? - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft big board: Could Brandon Beane lean toward WR with top pick? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Mock Draft 2023: Bears take QB with top pick after trading Justin Fields; Bijan Robinson lands in NFC East - CBSSports.com
- Dvorchak's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - Yahoo! Sports
- NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs going in first 9 picks - Sports Illustrated
- 2023 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections with trades, comp picks- USA Today
- Bills Mailbag: Should Ed Oliver be on the trade block? Is moving down in the draft a good idea? - Buffalo News
2022 Year-in-Review
In reviewing Buffalo’s 2022 season, read how the Bills were the league’s top-ranked special teams unit, and learn how tight end Dawson Knox took a step forward in his development. Plus, whether wide receiver Gabe Davis deserves to be Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout next year, how the Bills’ rookies fared, the state of Buffalo’s interior offensive line, and more!
- Under first-year coordinator Matthew Smiley, Bills soared to No. 1 ranking in special teams - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills in Review, tight ends: Dawson Knox stabilizes position, set for bigger role - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills offseason questions: Does Gabe Davis merit another chance to be No. 2 receiver? - Buffalo News
- Rookie report card: Bills 2022 draft class found limited opportunities and impact - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills in Review, interior offensive line: Developing future center on to-do list - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Former Bills tight end tells fans to ‘get off’ Ken Dorsey: ‘The Bills are going to be terrifying next year’ - newyorkupstate.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Get to know Zayne Anderson, the speedy safety who inked a two-year deal with the Bills after starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, safety Damar Hamlin was honored at Saturday’s Syracuse vs. Duke men’s basketball game, head coach Sean McDermott will be inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame, and more!
- Who is Zayne Anderson? Buffalo Bills ink speedy safety to two-year deal - newyorkupstate.com
- Watch: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin receives standing ovation at Syracuse-Duke game - newyorkupstate.com
- Sean McDermott to be inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame - BuffaloBills.com
- Local unions worried about Bills stadium work going to out-of-town contractors, workers - Buffalo News
- East Amherst native named Legends’ project manager for Bills new stadium project - Buffalo News
