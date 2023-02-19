The NFL Draft is still more than two months away, but it’s never too soon to start speculating on how general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott will use the draft to improve the roster of the Buffalo Bills.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining a few mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with their first-round pick.

Early thoughts on what Bills will do at No. 27

The last time the Bills held the No. 27 overall pick, they tabbed an anchor of their defense, LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, in the 2017 NFL Draft. This time, with Buffalo having some glaring needs on both sides of the ball, catch up on several of the latest mock drafts to see how NFL pundits think the Bills will use their first-round selection.

Plus, thoughts on whether Buffalo should be looking to move defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and whether the Bills should consider trading down from pick No. 27.

2022 Year-in-Review

In reviewing Buffalo’s 2022 season, read how the Bills were the league’s top-ranked special teams unit, and learn how tight end Dawson Knox took a step forward in his development. Plus, whether wide receiver Gabe Davis deserves to be Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout next year, how the Bills’ rookies fared, the state of Buffalo’s interior offensive line, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Get to know Zayne Anderson, the speedy safety who inked a two-year deal with the Bills after starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, safety Damar Hamlin was honored at Saturday’s Syracuse vs. Duke men’s basketball game, head coach Sean McDermott will be inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame, and more!

