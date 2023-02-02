Buffalo Bills 2023 salary cap breakdown, Part 3: Veterans

This week at Buffalo Rumblings, we have been taking a five-part look at the Buffalo Bills’ salary cap situation heading into the 2023 offseason. Some notes and disclaimers about this work:

The NFL set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, January 30

All player contract and cap hit information referenced comes courtesy of Spotrac

This information is often subject to change, particularly once the new league year begins in March

Previous entries in this series include:

Part 1: QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, and DE Von Miller account for $78.7 million of that $224.8 million cap next season

Part 2: Buffalo’s top ten players account for $164.8 million of that $224.8 million cap next season

This morning, we’ll continue by examining the contracts of eight more players — a group of veterans that varies fairly considerably in terms of both experience, production, and role. Those eight players are: running back Nyheim Hines, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, tight end Dawson Knox, guard Ryan Bates, defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, and core special teams players Siran Neal and Reggie Gilliam.

$37,884,999

That’s the combined total cap number for these eight players. The figures vary quite a bit, starting with Jones’ $8.58 million cap hit, and traversing down the list to Gilliam, who comes in at a mere $2.03 million. Because of that variance, not all of these players can be considered the same way — but we’re separating them out all the same, because these are players who are not on rookie deals with the Bills.

What can change?

Something will have to, but again, with such a high degree of variability between cap hit, role, and expectations for each player, we’re obligated to consider these players on a case-by-case basis. So that’s what we’ll do.

Coming up next

With all of the big-name veterans accounted for, the next article in this series will examine Buffalo’s top contributors that are still playing on rookie deals. It’s not an insignificant list, but one that the Bills will want to make larger heading into the 2023 regular season.