While the NFL Draft doesn’t begin until April 27, it’s never too early to read up on how general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott could use the draft to make the Buffalo Bills’ roster more talented as the team eyes a run to the Super Bowl.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining a few mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with their first-round pick.

Fun with Mock Drafts

The last time the Bills held the No. 27 overall pick, they tabbed LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White to anchor the secondary in the 2017 NFL Draft. This time, with Buffalo having some glaring needs on both sides of the ball, catch up on several of the latest mock drafts to see how NFL pundits think the Bills will use their first-round selection, including several who predict Buffalo will take Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 27,

2022 Year-in-Review

In reviewing Buffalo’s 2022 season, learn how the Bills’ defense was ravaged by injuries, and read how the Bills’ offensive tackles are in need of an upgrade this year and what can be done to improve the position.

Even more Bills news and notes

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs recalls the “nightmare” ending for Buffalo’s 2022 season, running back Nyheim Hines praises Josh Allen’s intelligence and leadership abilities, and Allen recounts his meeting with PGA legend Tiger Woods.

