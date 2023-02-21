While the NFL Draft doesn’t begin until April 27, it’s never too early to read up on how general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott could use the draft to make the Buffalo Bills’ roster more talented as the team eyes a run to the Super Bowl.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining a few mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with their first-round pick.
Fun with Mock Drafts
The last time the Bills held the No. 27 overall pick, they tabbed LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White to anchor the secondary in the 2017 NFL Draft. This time, with Buffalo having some glaring needs on both sides of the ball, catch up on several of the latest mock drafts to see how NFL pundits think the Bills will use their first-round selection, including several who predict Buffalo will take Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 27,
- Jones: 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - WGR 550
- Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts love Bijan Robinson to Buffalo Bills, but should team go RB? - syracuse.com
- NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Bears stay at No. 1 and go defense; Raiders find Derek Carr’s replacement - CBSSports.com
- NFL mock draft 2023: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud among 4 QBs in top 10 - USA Today
- 2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Raiders replace Derek Carr; Seahawks, Lions make most of four picks each - CBSSports.com
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft - NBC Sports
2022 Year-in-Review
In reviewing Buffalo’s 2022 season, learn how the Bills’ defense was ravaged by injuries, and read how the Bills’ offensive tackles are in need of an upgrade this year and what can be done to improve the position.
- Injury report: Bills’ defense lost the fourth most games by starters to injury - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills in Review, offensive tackles: Veteran competition needed in 2023 - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news and notes
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs recalls the “nightmare” ending for Buffalo’s 2022 season, running back Nyheim Hines praises Josh Allen’s intelligence and leadership abilities, and Allen recounts his meeting with PGA legend Tiger Woods.
- Stefon Diggs describes ‘nightmare’ ending to Bills season, having words with Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Nyheim Hines on Josh Allen: ‘I don’t know if there’s a guy smarter than him’ - Buffalo News
- Bills QB Josh Allen connects with Tiger Woods, providing chance to revisit Allen’s ‘uncanny’ impression - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen starstruck over meeting Tiger Woods, but golf legend stuns QB with this admission - newyorkupstate.com
