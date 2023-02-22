In an offseason filled with difficult decisions, how the Buffalo Bills will handle soon-to-be free-agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is right at the top of the tough choices general manager Brandon Beane is going to face.

What to do with LB Tremaine Edmunds?

The Buffalo Bills made two selections in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. One of those, quarterback Josh Allen, signed a long-term deal with Buffalo. The other? Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is coming off a stellar 2022 season for the Bills. Edmunds just played on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, making $12.7 million while serving as an anchor of Leslie Frazier’s defense. Will the Bills bring back Edmunds? At what cost? And what is Edmunds’ value to the Bills?

Brandon Beane has never used the franchise tag since taking over as Buffalo’s GM. Will this year be the first time he assigns the tag? Plus, discussing Buffalo’s biggest offseason need, and meet a contestant on “The Price is Right” who wanted to give the Bills a shoutout.

