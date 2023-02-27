Intentional Grounding: Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason preview

The Intentional Grounding podcast is back! Join host Sterling Furrowh as he prepares you for the 2023 offseason for the Buffalo Bills.

Many questions surround the team as general manager Brandon Beane prepares for one of the most important free-agent and NFL Draft player acquisition periods in recent memory.

We will also discuss Von Miller’s recent recruiting pitch with Derrick Henry. Sterling will start the yearly debate for drafting a running back in Round 1, and the idea that Josh Allen needs more weapons at his disposal. Intentional Grounding will kick off on Monday at 9:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings Vidcast Network!

