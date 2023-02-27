Latest renderings for Buffalo Bills’ next stadium reveal more details

As the Buffalo Bills continue preparations for the 2023 NFL Combine taking place this week in Indianapolis, IN, a new batch of renderings have made the rounds on Twitter as of late Monday afternoon. An article posted to the Bills’ official website and a post shared on their official twitter feed reveals some exciting looks and features that are sure to excite Bills Mafia.

During the 2022 season, we were first shown renderings bathed in the glow of a winter wonderland — fitting for the time of year they were released given the team’s playoff push. These latest simulated images, showcased in perfect conditions, provide a bit more depth and an opportunity to see inside of what will ultimately become the Bills’ next home.

Clearly, a commitment has been made to highlight what’s become a historic tailgating experience at Buffalo Bills games. Other images seem to suggest there’s the possibility for some sort of concessions (bar, perhaps) or premium field-level fan experience at the corner of each end zone.

While renderings and presented images are subject to change, a welcome sight may be the decision by the Bills — in conjunction with Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous — to showcase a healthy amount of green space encapsulating Buffalo’s next home in Orchard Park, NY. That, of course, continues a fairly unique experience going to Bills games — with most new high-tech stadiums built in major metropolis areas.

For more information about securing seats in the Bills’ new stadium, as well as additional project information and procurement details, click here for the latest updates at the Buffalo Bills’ official website.