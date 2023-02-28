Code of Conduct: Window Shopper

The Code of Conduct is back with some special guests from Built in Buffalo!! Luka and Josh join Spence to discuss everything Buffalo Bills.

Now that we’re a couple weeks removed from the NFL season, how does everyone feel about the Bills’ 2022 season in hindsight? How did the team do? How do they measure up against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals heading into the offseason with limited cap space and a host of free agents? Has the Bills championship window begun to close? And with the limited funds, are the Bills only going to be window shoppers in free agency this year?

Lastly, we’ll discuss each draft class of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to evaluate if they actually draft as good as Bills Mafia thinks, as well as what the strategy should be this year in the draft to keep Buffalo in contention.

Josh and Luka are the co-hosts of the Bills Chat Podcast, on the Built In Buffalo Network. Check out their work by clicking here.

