Buffalo Rumblings cast episodes for Tuesday, February 28: Come Join Us!

Join host Anthony Marino as he discusses one of the toughest decisions to be made by the Buffalo Bills this offseason will center around free-agent safety Jordan Poyer. In the latest episode of Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, presented by Homage, Anthony takes a closer look at what could be the end of Poyer’s time with the Bills. Like many fans, Anthony isn’t ready for Poyer to be done in Buffalo.

Code of Conduct with JSpencetheKing — Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST

The Code of Conduct is back with some special guests from Built in Buffalo!! Luka and Josh join Spence to discuss everything Buffalo Bills.

Now that we’re a couple weeks removed from the NFL season, how does everyone feel about the Bills’ 2022 season in hindsight? How did the team do? How do they measure up against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals heading into the offseason with limited cap space and a host of free agents? Has the Bills championship window begun to close? And with the limited funds, are the Bills only going to be window shoppers in free agency this year?

Lastly, we’ll discuss each draft class of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to evaluate if they actually draft as good as Bills Mafia thinks, as well as what the strategy should be this year in the draft to keep Buffalo in contention.

