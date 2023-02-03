As the Buffalo Bills enter a critical offseason filled with tons of questions, many fans are clamoring for change in the coaching ranks, and on Thursday, the Bills made their first new coaching hire this offseason, bringing in veteran NFL coach Joe Danna to take over as safeties coach.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks introduces you to Danna, who has a proven track record of coaching up some of the best defensive backs in the league, including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Darrell Revis, and D.J. Hayden.

Who is Joe Danna, new Bills safeties coach?

Joe Danna, who served as the Houston Texans safeties coach during the 2022 season, comes to Orchard Park, NY with 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He has previously coached with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2020), New York Jets (2015-16), and Atlanta Falcons (2012-14).

The fallout from Buffalo’s latest playoff setback

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows he has a lot of work to do this offseason if the Bills want to compete for the Super Bowl in 2023. After another disappointing playoff exit, catch up on why Buffalo’s offensive line proved to be vulnerable against the blitz, why the Bills’ four-man pass rush performed at a high level up until the biggest moments of the season, who should shoulder the blame for Buffalo’s playoff loss, plus why wholesale coaching changes aren’t what’s needed this offseason.

How to follow along with the Pro Bowl coverage

Bills safety Jordan Poyer came through in the clutch in the long drive portion of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Thursday night. The skills competition continues on Sunday, and the Pro Bowl concludes with a flag football game Sunday afternoon.

The latest on injured safety Damar Hamlin

More than one month after he suffered a traumatic on-field cardiac arrest incident, safety Damar Hamlin made sure to thank his family, his friends, the medical team and Bills Mafia fans in his first public comments. Plus, Hamlin wants to encourage as many people as possible to learn CPR through a partnership with the American Heart Association.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings