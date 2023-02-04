During general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, his scouts have had good success finding and scouting talent during the annual Senior Bowl, the annual post-season college football All-Star event.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks brings you the latest Bills-related news from this year’s showcase of the best NFL Draft prospects in college football.
Latest Bills news from the Senior Bowl
The Bills have plenty of needs this offseason, and with Buffalo currently projected to be way above the NFL’s salary cap in 2023, the NFL Draft could be the most ideal way for Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to address the team’s needs. We run through the potential targets at wide receiver who could be available in the middle rounds of the draft, find out how the Bills have previously used the Senior Bowl to identify who they want to draft, hear from NFL and college football experts on who Buffalo could select with the No. 27 overall pick in the draft, and more!
- Senior Bowl wrapup: Middle-round prospects showed off at wide receiver - Buffalo News
- Senior Bowl has been a good pool of talent for Buffalo Bills scouts - Buffalo News
- 2023 Mock Draft Watch 1.0 - BuffaloBills.com
- O’Cyrus Torrence’s country strength could fit Bills’ offensive line needs - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills reportedly meet with ‘buzzy’ Syracuse LB at NFLPA Bowl - newyorkupstate.com
- Georgia safety Chris Smith brings football IQ at position of need for Bills - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news
Sean McDermott has been adamant that his team needs to run the ball better to take some of the pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen. We analyze why James Cook might get first crack at leading the backfield next year, and why the Bills will still need to add to the running back room this offseason.
We also see which Bills joined Allen in finishing in the top 5 in All-Pro voting conducted by the players, learn how Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest incident inspired the NFL and the American Heart Association to provide free CPR education to fans going to the Super Bowl, and more!
- James Cook may get his shot in 2023, but Bills running game needs more - Democrat & Chronicle
- Six Bills finish in top 5 in voting for first Players’ All-Pro Team; Josh Allen second among quarterbacks - Buffalo News
- Inspired by Damar Hamlin, CPR training offered at Super Bowl - ESPN.com
- Report: Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall to interview with Baltimore Ravens - Buffalo News
- Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell remains on Patriots’ radar - Buffalo News
- 2023 Pro Bowl Games are about making memories - ESPN.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2022 NFL Draft class year in review - Buffalo Rumblings
- Analyzing Bills’ use of rookies in McDermott-Beane era - Buffalo Rumblings
- In defense of Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2022 penalties: Tommy Sweeney is the team’s Most Wanted - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Coordinator carousel - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...