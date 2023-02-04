During general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, his scouts have had good success finding and scouting talent during the annual Senior Bowl, the annual post-season college football All-Star event.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks brings you the latest Bills-related news from this year’s showcase of the best NFL Draft prospects in college football.

Latest Bills news from the Senior Bowl

The Bills have plenty of needs this offseason, and with Buffalo currently projected to be way above the NFL’s salary cap in 2023, the NFL Draft could be the most ideal way for Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to address the team’s needs. We run through the potential targets at wide receiver who could be available in the middle rounds of the draft, find out how the Bills have previously used the Senior Bowl to identify who they want to draft, hear from NFL and college football experts on who Buffalo could select with the No. 27 overall pick in the draft, and more!

Even more Bills news

Sean McDermott has been adamant that his team needs to run the ball better to take some of the pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen. We analyze why James Cook might get first crack at leading the backfield next year, and why the Bills will still need to add to the running back room this offseason.

We also see which Bills joined Allen in finishing in the top 5 in All-Pro voting conducted by the players, learn how Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest incident inspired the NFL and the American Heart Association to provide free CPR education to fans going to the Super Bowl, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings