For the last few offseasons, when it came to personnel moves, general manager Brandon Beane has opted to run it back with primarily the same core that helped the Buffalo Bills become the standard bearer in the AFC East.

But today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses why this offseason will be the most challenging yet for Beane, as the Bills are over the projected salary cap and face some difficult roster decisions in the months ahead, including how to proceed with two soon-to-be free agents in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.

Bills face difficult offseason ahead

The Buffalo Bills fell short of their goal of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2022. While quarterback Josh Allen is still in the prime of his career, the Bills face a difficult offseason if they want to improve their roster and keep up with the other powerhouse teams in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

Those decisions include whether to bring back Edmunds and Poyer, two important defensive starters, along with how to improve an offensive line that regressed late in the season, and how to address the wide receiver position. Plus, we run down the list of Bills free agents.

Even more Bills news and notes

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put on an impressive performance to advance into the Best Catch final at the Pro Bowl events portion of the competition. Plus, we discuss the changes to the Pro Bowl, hear why wide receiver Cole Beasley is open to returning to the Bills in 2023, and get the latest updates on Buffalo’s new stadium.

