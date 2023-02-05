For the last few offseasons, when it came to personnel moves, general manager Brandon Beane has opted to run it back with primarily the same core that helped the Buffalo Bills become the standard bearer in the AFC East.
But today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses why this offseason will be the most challenging yet for Beane, as the Bills are over the projected salary cap and face some difficult roster decisions in the months ahead, including how to proceed with two soon-to-be free agents in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.
Bills face difficult offseason ahead
The Buffalo Bills fell short of their goal of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2022. While quarterback Josh Allen is still in the prime of his career, the Bills face a difficult offseason if they want to improve their roster and keep up with the other powerhouse teams in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.
Those decisions include whether to bring back Edmunds and Poyer, two important defensive starters, along with how to improve an offensive line that regressed late in the season, and how to address the wide receiver position. Plus, we run down the list of Bills free agents.
- Bills Mailbag: If you can only keep one – Tremaine Edmunds or Jordan Poyer – who would it be? - Buffalo News
- Bills offseason: Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer free-agency decisions atop defensive to-do list - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills face long offseason to-do list with limited cap resources - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills offseason: 4 immediate offensive issues to address for 2023 season - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What Bills will be free agents in March? - WGR 550
- 2023 NFL free agency: Biggest re-signing decisions for all 32 teams - ESPN.com
- Bills salary-cap options: Surveying potential contract cuts, restructures and extensions for 2023 - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news and notes
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put on an impressive performance to advance into the Best Catch final at the Pro Bowl events portion of the competition. Plus, we discuss the changes to the Pro Bowl, hear why wide receiver Cole Beasley is open to returning to the Bills in 2023, and get the latest updates on Buffalo’s new stadium.
- Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs moves to Best Catch final at Pro Bowl events - Buffalo News
- NFL infuses Pro Bowl with points system, flag football - Buffalo News
- Despite a reduced role in his return to Bills, Cole Beasley is open to coming back to Buffalo - Buffalo News
- Explainer: What is the Erie County Stadium Corp. and what’s its role in the new Bills stadium? - Buffalo News
- Big Tree residents wonder about mess, other impacts of stadium construction - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2023 salary cap breakdown, Part 3: Veterans - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason team needs: Offensive Guard - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills GM Brandon Beane vs. 2023 NFL salary cap - Buffalo Rumblings
- Skarey Movies Presents: The Buffalo Bills’ Third-Quarter Woes - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...