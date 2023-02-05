Stefon Diggs headed to Best Catch finale at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Buffalo Bills have seven players in attendance at this year’s Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and Stefon Diggs will be competing in the Best Catch competition finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo wide receiver’s video entry for the competition showed him lounging in the pool as former NFL quarterback Jimmy Clausen stood on the deck and threw passes to him. Diggs made catching the first two passes with one hand look easy while he stayed on his float in the pool, but then to make things even more interesting (because creativity gets more votes), the All-Pro caught the third pass with his knees.

Best hands AND best legs in the game. #BestCatch x #StefonDiggs



: ESPN pic.twitter.com/0dG7kUGjf8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 3, 2023

Of course, then Bills Mafia jumped in and did their thing. They used an online link to vote their favorite receiver into the finals, eliminating Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain. On Sunday afternoon, Diggs will face off against the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, who beat out Justin Jefferson of the Minnestoa Vikings.

Diggs wasn’t the only Bill making a big splash at this year’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Jordan Poyer won the longest drive competition, earning the AFC three points, when he hit his final golf ball 320 yards.

This year’s Pro Bowl Games feature a series of contests in that include both Diggs’ best catch and Poyer’s longest drive, as well as dodgeball, precision passing, and a lightning round (in which Rodger Saffold and Dion Dawkins participated) — the final four of which have already been completed, and have the AFC holding a 9-3 lead. The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the best catch final, as well as gridiron gauntlet, move the chains, and kick tack toe competitions.

The grand finale will be a flag football game (technically, there will be three 7-on-7 games played, with the hopes that the third one will determine which conference is the overall winner) between the AFC and the NFC, as the Pro Bowl games will come to an end, and Las Vegas — as well as the NFL — will move into Super Bowl week.