Ryan Fitzpatrick to participate in ESPN’s SuperHole Tournament

The American Cornhole League (ACL) is set for the return of the “SuperHole,” presented by Johnsonville — an annual pro-am series of competitive cornhole events that kicks off the Friday before the Big Game and pairs ACL pros with celebrities to compete live on ESPN.

Former NFL and Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is participating in this year’s event. Other notable Bills connections from previous years are left tackle Dion Dawkins, who made it all the way to the finals last year but came up short, and quarterback Doug Flutie, who is a two-time SuperHole champion.

The event is set to start Friday, February 10 at 12:30 a.m. EST in Scottsdale, AZ. Fitzpatrick will team up with ACL pro Ryan Smith, a five-time ACL title winner, and will face NFL wide receiver Tyler Lockett and ACL pro Cheyenne Bubenheim, the current Woman’s Singles World Champion. Baseball stars Justin Turner and Joc Pederson will join their respective teammates and compete against the NFLers in a classic “football vs. baseball” matchup, according to ACL.

SuperHole has been a hit the past few years while simultaneously putting the ACL on the map. Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League, Stacey Moore, is prepared for the event to feature fresh and exciting additions.

“We’re excited to continue building on the popularity of SuperHole, which has been a huge success in past years with fans — last year’s model of extending the excitement throughout the season was a resounding hit with our audience, both in person and with those tuning in from home,” said Moore. “This year will feature all of the action, celebrities, and competition cornhole fans have come to know and love.”

Fitzpatrick, who has praised the power of Bills Mafia and its tailgating methods, believes cornhole is the ultimate tailgating game — and that he also has some “bag skills” to show off.

“I played in a lot of cities in my career, and one thing was consistent across all of them — cornhole being the game of choice for tailgaters,” Fitzpatrick added. “While I obviously never had a chance to join them before, I’m excited to show off my bag skills!”

Fitzpatrick has shown Bills fans plenty of love and support in the past, so let’s return the favor and cheer him on. Dawkins almost won this event last year... who’s to say Fitzpatrick can’t go all the way? Dads are just naturally dominant in yard games, right?