In June of 2022, the Pegula family — owners of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres — announced that Kim Pegula, the president of both franchises and the most prominent figure in the family, had been hospitalized due to unexpected health issues.

Nearly eight months later, after very little information came out about Kim’s health, tennis star Jessica Pegula, Kim and Terry Pegula’s daughter, revealed just how serious Kim’s health issues were in a letter for The Players’ Tribune.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides updates on Kim Pegula’s health, including the fact that she suffered a cardiac arrest last summer, required CPR as a life-saving measure, and is still recovering from the incident.

The latest on Kim Pegula’s health

According to Jessica Pegula, “my mom is still in recovery, and although it is the same answer every time someone asks me, it is true, she is improving every day. She is dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues. She can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond.”

Recapping the Bills at the Pro Bowl

The latest Bills-related news from the Pro Bowl competition, including the backstory on wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ Pro Bowl touchdown celebration.

Even more Bills news and notes

Hear how Buffalo’s young defensive ends, including A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham, plan to rebound from a disappointing end to the season, plus ranking the best quarterback bargains in the NFL, get to know the AFC East’s new coordinators, and more!

