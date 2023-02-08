Damar Hamlin receives NFLPA Alan Page Community Service Award

Damar Hamlin was a name that many NFL fans outside of Bills Mafia didn’t know in 2022, but on January 2, 2023, the Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field and instantly became a household name.

While the nation stopped and prayed, sent good vibes, or whatever their individual beliefs led them to do for the well-being of the 24-year-old safety out of Pittsburgh, they also reached into their pocketbooks to make sure that Hamlin and his family knew they had their backs.

Hamlin’s foundation, Chasing M’s, received over $8.7 million in the ensuing weeks — $6 million of which happened practically overnight.

Fast forward a month, and players around the National Football League have voted Hamlin as the Alan Page Community Service Award winner — and, as such, the NFLPA will donate another $100,000 to the Chasing M’s Foundation.

The players have voted and @HamlinIsland is the 2023 Alan Page Community Award Winner!



Damar and his Chasing M's Foundation will receive $100K from the NFLPA to continue their work supporting youth through sports, education & enrichment opportunities: https://t.co/drH63b1voB. pic.twitter.com/B9XWPZf9Pp — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 8, 2023

Hamlin’s original intent with his foundation, started when he was still a student athlete at the University of Pittsburgh, was to have a toy drive to provide gifts for underprivileged children in the neighborhoods where he grew up. But through his adversity, he has spread the message to choose love above all else.

Hamlin was recognized as “a player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.”

Hamlin and his family were in Phoenix, AZ to accept the award today.

Damar Hamlin accepts the Alan Page Community service award. pic.twitter.com/7nDlLzhwPl — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 8, 2023